"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General says it is necessary to strengthen support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General says it is necessary to strengthen support for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32318 views

At a meeting of the NATO Military Committee, Mark Rutte called for increased support for Ukraine. He emphasized the growing hostility of Russia and its allies against democratic countries.

Allies should support Ukraine more "to change the trajectory of the war," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a meeting of the Alliance's highest military body, the Military Committee, which met in the format of chiefs of defense at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, UNN reports.  

Details

"We need to support Ukraine more to change the trajectory of the war. We all want it to end. But above all, we want peace to last," Rutte said.

"We also need to work hand in hand with our partners around the world," the NATO Secretary General said.

He emphasized that "our future security is at stake.

"Russia's war against Ukraine continues. Russia's hostile actions against our own countries are intensifying - cyberattacks, assassination attempts, sabotage and much more. We used to call it hybrid. But these are actions and campaigns of destabilization. russia is working diligently to weaken our democracies and take away our freedom. And it is not alone. Next to it are China, North Korea and Iran," Rutte pointed out.

"Meanwhile, many other dangers persist, from terrorism to nuclear proliferation, disinformation and climate change. So the security picture does not look good. But we know exactly what we need to do to protect it. We are already doing a lot," said the NATO Secretary General.

He noted that "security is a team effort." "The bigger the team, the safer we all are," Rutte said.

"So my priority for the future is to ensure that we do everything we need to do fully and quickly on defense, Ukraine and partnerships. [To do this, I count on your continued engagement and your continued support," the NATO Secretary General emphasized, addressing the meeting of the Alliance's Military Committee.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

mark-rutteMark Rutte
natoNATO
north-koreaNorth Korea
brusselsBrussels
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

