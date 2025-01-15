NATO Secretary General says it is necessary to strengthen support for Ukraine

Allies should support Ukraine more "to change the trajectory of the war," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a meeting of the Alliance's highest military body, the Military Committee, which met in the format of chiefs of defense at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, UNN reports.

"We need to support Ukraine more to change the trajectory of the war. We all want it to end. But above all, we want peace to last," Rutte said.

"We also need to work hand in hand with our partners around the world," the NATO Secretary General said.

He emphasized that "our future security is at stake.

"Russia's war against Ukraine continues. Russia's hostile actions against our own countries are intensifying - cyberattacks, assassination attempts, sabotage and much more. We used to call it hybrid. But these are actions and campaigns of destabilization. russia is working diligently to weaken our democracies and take away our freedom. And it is not alone. Next to it are China, North Korea and Iran," Rutte pointed out.

"Meanwhile, many other dangers persist, from terrorism to nuclear proliferation, disinformation and climate change. So the security picture does not look good. But we know exactly what we need to do to protect it. We are already doing a lot," said the NATO Secretary General.

He noted that "security is a team effort." "The bigger the team, the safer we all are," Rutte said.

"So my priority for the future is to ensure that we do everything we need to do fully and quickly on defense, Ukraine and partnerships. [To do this, I count on your continued engagement and your continued support," the NATO Secretary General emphasized, addressing the meeting of the Alliance's Military Committee.

