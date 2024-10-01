NATO Secretary General Rutte on Trump and Harris: I have great respect for both of them

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 77072 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104717 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168916 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138907 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143723 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139266 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183014 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112099 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173478 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104763 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100997 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110718 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112855 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 54221 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 60751 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168916 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183014 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173478 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200850 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189748 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142288 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142295 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146981 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138385 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155238 views
Actual
NATO Secretary General Rutte on Trump and Harris: I have great respect for both of them

NATO Secretary General Rutte on Trump and Harris: I have great respect for both of them

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17007 views

The new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed confidence in the continued support of Ukraine by the United States. He expressed his respect for both US presidential candidates Trump and Harris, emphasizing their understanding of the importance of helping Ukraine.

The new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that he has great respect for both US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. He said this during a press conference, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"The first question is whether the support for Ukraine will continue from both Europe and the United States. And I'm absolutely optimistic about that because everybody I talk to in America, from the Republicans, from the Democrats, but also here in Europe, understands that if Russia wins in Ukraine, if Putin gets what he wants, that it would ultimately mean that our security situation is in a much more difficult state, that it means that he would get one quarter of his territory and one quarter of his population in addition, so it would have a direct impact on defense," Rutte said.

He noted that this is also about values, why NATO members help and protect Ukraine.

"I worked with Donald Trump for four years. I had close negotiations with Kamala Harris. I have great respect for both of them. I am absolutely convinced that they both see what is needed in this matter. And if we take Trump, for example, we have increased defense spending thanks to him. In particular, we accelerated defense spending after the 2018 summit, but what he said about China is now very well taken into account by many of us. Kamala Harris is the vice president and now the candidate to defend American values. So, I think it's going to be hard work on the U.S. side to make sure that we all stay united, but at the end of the day, I'm convinced that we all understand why it's necessary because our defense and our values are at stake here. So it is very fundamental," Rutte said.

Addendum

US presidential candidate Donald Trump saidthat he had a good relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was formed after the Ukrainian president helped him avoid impeachment for extorting dirt on Joe Biden.

Donald Trump has statedthat if he wins the election, his team will work to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. He emphasized his good relations with Zelenskyy and Putin as an advantage for resolving the conflict.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
democratic-party-united-statesDemocratic Party (United States)
mark-rutteMark Rutte
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
europeEurope
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising