Due to the growth of the Russian company's threats to the West, including attempts at sabotage in Europe, NATO countries are preparing a three-stage process of responding to possible incidents. The Financial Times writes about this and transmits UNN.

Details

The West is seriously considering a wide range of Russian threats, which includes both the spread of disinformation and sabotage in European countries. In this regard, the authorities of Western countries are preparing to respond to indirect aggression using three types of retaliatory steps.

1) NATO is ready to recognize and publicly expose the hybrid attacks of the Russian Federation. In early May, the NATO Council issued a warning about the Russian hybrid campaign.

2) Europe is preparing to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure, including one of the most important components of this task is to protect information systems from cyber attacks; public awareness of the risk of disinformation campaigns is also being strengthened.

3) Retaliatory actions against Russia. In this sense, the example of the Czech Republic is indicative - the decision to restrict the movements of Russian diplomats. At the same time, the Czech special services cannot monitor suspicious diplomats outside their territory, the FT notes.

In addition, NATO countries are considering information work, the main purpose of which is to demonstrate to citizens inside Russia the degree of costs manifested due to the war in Ukraine.

"If you are an average Russian, not a day should pass without being reminded of the huge number of losses suffered by Russian troops," suggested Eliot Cohen, a former adviser to the US State Department, now working at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russia is increasingly confident that deepening economic and diplomatic ties with China and the Global Southwill allow it to challenge the international financial system, dominated by the United States, and undermine the West.