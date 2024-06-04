NATO is considering retaliatory steps to attempts of sabotage by the Russian Federation

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 6087 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 84317 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141210 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146187 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240962 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172253 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163903 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148079 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220424 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112971 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111567 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 42684 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 61497 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107473 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 63357 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240962 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220424 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206919 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232937 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220036 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 6087 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 15257 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 22122 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107473 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111567 views
Actual
NATO is considering retaliatory steps to attempts of sabotage by the Russian Federation

NATO is considering retaliatory steps to attempts of sabotage by the Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21267 views

NATO is considering a three-step process of responding to Russian sabotage attempts and hybrid threats, including publicly exposing attacks, strengthening infrastructure protection, and taking direct measures such as restricting access to Russian diplomats.

Due to the growth of the Russian company's threats to the West, including attempts at sabotage in Europe, NATO countries are preparing a three-stage process of responding to possible incidents. The Financial Times writes about this and transmits UNN.

Details

The West is seriously considering a wide range of Russian threats, which includes both the spread of disinformation and sabotage in European countries. In this regard, the authorities of Western countries are preparing to respond to indirect aggression using three types of retaliatory steps.

1) NATO is ready to recognize and publicly expose the hybrid attacks of the Russian Federation. In early May, the NATO Council issued a warning about the Russian hybrid campaign.

2) Europe is preparing to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure, including one of the most important components of this task is to protect information systems from cyber attacks; public awareness of the risk of disinformation campaigns is also being strengthened.

3) Retaliatory actions against Russia. In this sense, the example of the Czech Republic is indicative - the decision to restrict the movements of Russian diplomats. At the same time, the Czech special services cannot monitor suspicious diplomats outside their territory, the FT notes.

In addition, NATO countries are considering information work, the main purpose of which is to demonstrate to citizens inside Russia the degree of costs manifested due to the war in Ukraine.

"If you are an average Russian, not a day should pass without being reminded of the huge number of losses suffered by Russian troops," suggested Eliot Cohen, a former adviser to the US State Department, now working at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russia is increasingly confident that deepening economic and diplomatic ties with China and the Global Southwill allow it to challenge the international financial system, dominated by the United States, and undermine the West. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
financial-timesFinancial Times
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
natoNATO
czech-republicCzech Republic
europeEurope
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising