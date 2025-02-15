NATO in Hague to discuss increase in defense industry production - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that at a meeting in Hague, the Alliance countries will discuss the need to increase military production. He said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"The United States is fully committed, including this administration in NATO, to the expectation that we must spend more, do more. We have to do that. I think that will be a key issue in The Hague," Rutte said.

"There is a clear understanding of Ukraine, a commitment to make sure that Ukraine has the best conditions for negotiations, to continue training and supplying weapons," the NATO Secretary General said.

Rutte emphasized that Europe is lagging behind in the production of ammunition, and this creates risks in the context of the war in Ukraine.

"A huge problem will be discussed in The Hague, which is that we are not producing enough in the US and Europe. I mean our military-industrial complex. Right now, Russia produces as much ammunition in three months as all European countries produce in 20 times the amount. So, yes, Russia has put its economy on a military track, but we have not done it yet," Rutte explained.

For reference

The Netherlands will host the 2025 NATO Summit in Hague from June 24 to 26.