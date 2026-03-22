NATO delegation arrives in Ukraine for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion

A delegation of NATO military command has arrived in Ukraine for the first time since the full-scale Russian invasion. This was announced on Telegram by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa, reports UNN.

Details

The delegation was led by Admiral Piero Vandier, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation.

We had a substantive discussion about involving Ukrainian military personnel in future NATO exercises as a simulated adversary (Red Team). Last year's experience of our units' participation showed the allies new methods of warfare - in training scenarios, Ukrainian teams demonstrated a significant advantage - Palisa reported.

Separately, during the meeting, the future of JATEC (NATO-Ukraine Joint Training and Education Centre) was discussed.

We are entering the final stage of deploying Ukrainian control systems, developing analytical capabilities, and joining the scaling of training programs. Today, Ukraine is not just a consumer of security. Ukraine is its producer - summarized the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he finds it more difficult to interact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy than with the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and also expressed greater trust in the Russian leader than in NATO allies.