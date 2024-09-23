ukenru
NACP confirms that it is checking the lifestyle of acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Sokur

NACP confirms that it is checking the lifestyle of acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Sokur

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 93772 views

The NACP has confirmed that it is monitoring the lifestyle of Yevhen Sokur, acting deputy head of the State Tax Service. The audit concerns possible declaration of false information and failure to indicate a cohabitant in the declarations.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has confirmed that it is monitoring the lifestyle of Yevhen Sokur, acting deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, who has allegedly been declaring false information for years. This is stated in the NACP's response to a request from UNN.

Context

Earlier, UNN reported that the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service, Yevhen Sokur, had entered probably inaccurate datain his 2023 declaration. In particular, he did not indicate in the document the information about his partner. During the investigation into the case of an alleged attempted assassination attempt, Sokur himself told law enforcement officers that since 2016 he had been living with a girl named Alina in an apartment at 6-D Lobanovskoho Avenue. Following a deputy appeal by Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, the NACP launched an investigation into Yevhen Sokur . Kateryna Butko, head of the NAPC's Public Council, noted that the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption is checking whether Sokur and his live-in girlfriend, Alina, had a common household.

"At the same time, we inform you that in order to establish whether the standard of living of Yevhen Sokur corresponds to the property and income received by him and his family members, the National Agency, in accordance with Art. 51-4 of the Law and the Procedure for Monitoring the Lifestyle of Declarants, approved by the Order of the National Agency of 26.10.2023 No. 236/23, monitors the lifestyle of the said declarant. This monitoring began on September 04, 2024," the NACP said in its response.

The National Agency also added that it would inform Sokur of the results of the inspection within five days after its completion. 

Add

According to media reports, in 2022, Sokur used the so-called zero declaration mechanism, which was introduced to legalize assets. This mechanism allowed him to legalize UAH 2.5 million, the origin of which he could not explain. 

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the attempted assassination of the acting deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Yevhen Sokur, raises many questions about its authenticity. It could have been stagedto divert attention from the criminal proceedings against Sokur for abuse of office.

We are talking about the criminal proceedings opened on November 4, 2022 under Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on the fact of abuse of office by the acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine Yevhen Sokur, who on October 26, 2022 issued an order to revoke the license of PJSC Ukrtatnafta for the production of fuel. Such actions of Sokur, according to the investigation , caused serious consequences for the company and the state in the form of the inability to fulfill the mobilization tasks of the Ministry of Defense for the production and supply of petroleum products for the needs of defense and defense capability of the state.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
state-fiscal-service-of-ukraineState Fiscal Service of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

