NACP checked more than 500 TCC officials: the agency found only 8 violators

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76278 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106101 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149023 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153165 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249720 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173963 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165231 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148299 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225556 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113047 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 31871 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41129 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35240 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59580 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53633 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249720 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225556 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211710 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237466 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224300 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76278 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53633 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59580 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112782 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113686 views
Actual
NACP checked more than 500 TCC officials: the agency found only 8 violators

NACP checked more than 500 TCC officials: the agency found only 8 violators

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23292 views

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has found corruption offenses in 8 of the 541 officials of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers it has checked so far.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has already checked more than 500 officials of the TCC's management. So far, corruption violations have been found in eight employees. This was stated by Anastasia Radina, Head of the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

So far, the NACP has vetted one third of the TCC's management (541 out of approximately 1700 people, according to the Agency). The NACP has submitted materials on eight TCC employees to law enforcement agencies

- the post reads. 

The defendants were found to have signs of illicit enrichment worth UAH 265 million, unjustified assets worth UAH 6 million, and false data in the declaration worth UAH 7 million.

Verification of officials' declarations: NACP reveals over UAH 55.8 million of false information06.05.24, 13:03 • 83061 view

Currently, the lifestyle monitoring of another 28 and full verification of declarations of another 5 TCC officials is also underway. Radina noted that at least two declarations of TCC employees have already received a higher risk score than tens of thousands of declarations of other officials from various bodies.

The largest case in terms of assets based on the NACP's materials concerns the notorious head of the Odesa TEC Borisov: last year he was served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment worth more than UAH 188 million. Another person involved is the deputy head of one of the TCCs, who, according to the NACP, collected about UAH 400,000 from various military personnel on his personal bank card and allegedly spent it on his own needs. This is currently under investigation

- said the head of the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy in the Verkhovna Rada. 

The remaining NACP conclusions concern signs of corruption offenses by representatives of the TCCs of Odesa, Sambir, Poltava, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia. Investigations are carried out by specialized defense prosecutors, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the National Police according to their jurisdiction. Meanwhile, the SAPO is in charge of confiscation of allegedly unjustified assets.

8 cases with signs of corruption offenses out of 541 analyzed "cases" indicate that there are many more TCC managers who serve legally and in good faith than it may seem

- Radina is sure. 

Addendum

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy said that all lifestyle monitoring, the most effective tool for detecting unjustified wealth, was carried out by only 11 NACP employees.

Employee of TCC who sold certificates to tax evaders to be tried in Odesa region11.03.24, 11:17 • 23664 views

According to her,  in the course of lifestyle monitoring, experts rely on data from journalists and civil society, among other things.

The NACP can increase its efficiency by increasing the number of employees in the lifestyle monitoring and asset declarations verification units. I am happy to report that the new NACP leadership shares this approach

- Anastasia Radina added. 

Recall

An employee of the Ternopil military commissariat was detained for systematically receiving bribes in the form of construction materials from "evaders" in exchange for removing them from military databases.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
national-anti-corruption-bureau-of-ukraineNational Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
dniproDnipro
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
poltavaPoltava
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising