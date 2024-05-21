NACP checked more than 500 TCC officials: the agency found only 8 violators

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has already checked more than 500 officials of the TCC's management. So far, corruption violations have been found in eight employees. This was stated by Anastasia Radina, Head of the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

So far, the NACP has vetted one third of the TCC's management (541 out of approximately 1700 people, according to the Agency). The NACP has submitted materials on eight TCC employees to law enforcement agencies - the post reads.

The defendants were found to have signs of illicit enrichment worth UAH 265 million, unjustified assets worth UAH 6 million, and false data in the declaration worth UAH 7 million.

Verification of officials' declarations: NACP reveals over UAH 55.8 million of false information

Currently, the lifestyle monitoring of another 28 and full verification of declarations of another 5 TCC officials is also underway. Radina noted that at least two declarations of TCC employees have already received a higher risk score than tens of thousands of declarations of other officials from various bodies.

The largest case in terms of assets based on the NACP's materials concerns the notorious head of the Odesa TEC Borisov: last year he was served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment worth more than UAH 188 million. Another person involved is the deputy head of one of the TCCs, who, according to the NACP, collected about UAH 400,000 from various military personnel on his personal bank card and allegedly spent it on his own needs. This is currently under investigation - said the head of the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy in the Verkhovna Rada.

The remaining NACP conclusions concern signs of corruption offenses by representatives of the TCCs of Odesa, Sambir, Poltava, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia. Investigations are carried out by specialized defense prosecutors, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the National Police according to their jurisdiction. Meanwhile, the SAPO is in charge of confiscation of allegedly unjustified assets.

8 cases with signs of corruption offenses out of 541 analyzed "cases" indicate that there are many more TCC managers who serve legally and in good faith than it may seem - Radina is sure.

Addendum

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy said that all lifestyle monitoring, the most effective tool for detecting unjustified wealth, was carried out by only 11 NACP employees.

According to her, in the course of lifestyle monitoring, experts rely on data from journalists and civil society, among other things.

The NACP can increase its efficiency by increasing the number of employees in the lifestyle monitoring and asset declarations verification units. I am happy to report that the new NACP leadership shares this approach - Anastasia Radina added.

Recall

