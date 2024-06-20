The NABU director called his report to the People's Deputies premature and will probably not appear for the report

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Semyon Kryvonos considers it premature to discuss the investigation into possible leaks of information from the bureau and hinted that he will not come to the meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committee of the Verkhovna Rada today .

On Thursday, June 20, a meeting of the anti-corruption committee is scheduled to be held, where they plan to discuss the investigation into possible data leaks from the NABU. Director of the bureau Semyon Krivonos was invited to the meeting.

I am grateful for the invitation to the meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to its members and personally to the chairman Anastasia Radina. Ms. Anastasia is well aware of the pre-trial investigation into the alleged information leak, which is being conducted by the NABU UVC under the leadership of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's office (SAPO). Therefore, the proposal to publicly discuss the pre-trial investigation before its completion is premature - he wrote on his FB page

According to him, now it is necessary to concentrate efforts not on the political process, but on the implementation of effective operational search measures and investigative actions to achieve a quick and objective result of the investigation.

In addition, Krivonos stressed that he considers it unacceptable to discuss the interim and final results of the investigation without the participation of the head of SAPO Alexander Klimenko.

I will publicly inform the public, journalists and other interested parties about the results of both the pre-trial and three official investigations that are being conducted in parallel. This will be announced additionally, so that everyone can get answers to their questions about this investigation - noted the NABU director.

People's Deputy, member of the anti-corruption committee Anatoly Burmich in a comment UNN noted that the meeting will still take place regardless of whether Semyon Krivonos comes to it.

The meeting is scheduled, everyone has different opinions. There will be a meeting, but we don't know if Semyon Krivonos will be there. If he doesn't come, we'll record that he didn't come. If it comes, there will be a full – fledged meeting on the topic - said the MP.

Recall

On May 23, it became known that NABU detective Valery Polyuga and ex-head of the Brovary regional state administration Georgy Birkadze are being searched. The reason for such actions was the possible disclosure of data from the pre-trial investigation by NABU representatives in the interests of allegedly businessman Yuriy Golik, who is involved in the anti-corruption investigation on the "big construction site".

Later, because of this case, NABU director Semyon Krivonos suspended his first deputy Gizo Uglava from performing his duties for the duration of the pre-trial investigation.

Journalist Denis Bigus received photos from Yuri Golik's phone, which showed that he received a message from Birkadze with leaked information from the Bureau. The screenshots show that Birkadze allegedly communicated with a high-ranking NABU official. However, according to the journalist, Birkadze could have written messages on behalf of a high-ranking bureau official and "sold" them to Golik.

Birkadze himself statedthat a show was made from the case of a possible leak of information from the NABU instead of the investigation.

Add

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is "known" for its ability to loudly announce the exposure of another scheme and announce suspicion to a top official. However, these cases often fall apart in the courts or do not even reach there.

A clear example is the criminal proceedings against former Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Omelyan. Both cases fell apart in the courts. However, the NABU did not officially apologize to the ex-minister for illegal criminal prosecution and damage to business reputation.

Another recent "high-profile" case of NABU, which raises more and more questions, is the criminal proceedings against the former minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky.

The case of anti-corruption officers concerns a dispute over land plots in the Sumy region, but, as it turned out, neither he nor affiliated persons have the incriminated land. Law enforcement officers, at the request of UNN , did not specify what exactly the ex-minister took possession of in this case. however, loud statements have already become the reason for the breakdown of negotiations with the poles.