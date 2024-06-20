The NABU director called his report to the People's Deputies premature and will probably not appear for the report

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13533 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 133519 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 134202 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 148299 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 204741 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 242375 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149858 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370470 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182906 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149888 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 90005 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 127750 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 114951 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 27773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 47326 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 133519 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 115498 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 134202 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 128287 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 148299 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 10338 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11697 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15899 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 17199 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 28166 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The NABU director called his report to the People's Deputies premature and will probably not appear for the report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 111362 views

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Semyon Kryvonos considers it premature to publicly discuss the ongoing investigation into possible information leaks from the bureau before its completion.

The NABU director called his report to the People's Deputies premature and will probably not appear for the report

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine Semyon Kryvonos considers it premature to discuss the investigation into possible leaks of information from the bureau and hinted that he will not come to the meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committee of the Verkhovna Rada today .

On Thursday, June 20, a meeting of the anti-corruption committee is scheduled to be held, where they plan to discuss the investigation into possible data leaks from the NABU. Director of the bureau Semyon Krivonos was invited to the meeting.

I am grateful for the invitation to the meeting of the Anti-Corruption Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to its members and personally to the chairman Anastasia Radina. Ms. Anastasia is well aware of the pre-trial investigation into the alleged information leak, which is being conducted by the NABU UVC under the leadership of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's office (SAPO). Therefore, the proposal to publicly discuss the pre-trial investigation before its completion is premature

According to him, now it is necessary to concentrate efforts not on the political process, but on the implementation of effective operational search measures and investigative actions to achieve a quick and objective result of the investigation.

In addition, Krivonos stressed that he considers it unacceptable to discuss the interim and final results of the investigation without the participation of the head of SAPO Alexander Klimenko. 

I will publicly inform the public, journalists and other interested parties about the results of both the pre-trial and three official investigations that are being conducted in parallel. This will be announced additionally, so that everyone can get answers to their questions about this investigation

 - noted the NABU director.

People's Deputy, member of the anti-corruption committee Anatoly Burmich in a comment UNN noted that the meeting will still take place regardless of whether Semyon Krivonos comes to it.

The meeting is scheduled, everyone has different opinions. There will be a meeting, but we don't know if Semyon Krivonos will be there. If he doesn't come, we'll record that he didn't come. If it comes, there will be a full – fledged meeting on the topic

- said the MP.

Kostin refused to be summoned to the Rada: what is known19.06.24, 12:45 • 25904 views

Recall

On May 23, it became known that NABU detective Valery Polyuga and ex-head of the Brovary regional state administration Georgy Birkadze are being searched. The reason for such actions was the possible disclosure of data from the pre-trial investigation by NABU representatives in the interests of allegedly businessman Yuriy Golik, who is involved in the anti-corruption investigation on the "big construction site".

Later, because of this case, NABU director Semyon Krivonos suspended his first deputy Gizo Uglava from performing his duties for the duration of the pre-trial investigation.

Journalist Denis Bigus received photos from Yuri Golik's phone, which showed that he received a message from Birkadze with leaked information from the Bureau. The screenshots show that Birkadze allegedly communicated with a high-ranking NABU official. However, according to the journalist, Birkadze could have written messages on behalf of a high-ranking bureau official and "sold" them to Golik.

Birkadze himself statedthat a show was made from the case of a possible leak of information from the NABU instead of the investigation.

Add

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is "known" for its ability to loudly announce the exposure of another scheme and announce suspicion to a top official. However, these cases often fall apart in the courts or do not even reach there.

A clear example is the criminal proceedings against former Infrastructure Minister Vladimir Omelyan. Both cases fell apart in the courts. However, the NABU did not officially apologize to the ex-minister for illegal criminal prosecution and damage to business reputation.

Another recent "high-profile" case of NABU, which raises more and more questions, is the criminal proceedings against the former minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solsky.

The case of anti-corruption officers concerns a dispute over land plots in the Sumy region, but, as it turned out, neither he nor affiliated persons have the incriminated land. Law enforcement officers, at the request of UNN , did not specify what exactly the ex-minister took possession of in this case. however, loud statements have already become the reason for the breakdown of negotiations with the poles.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Brovary
Sums
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91