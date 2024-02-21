More than a third of Ukrainian vocational schools have applied for projects to transform learning spaces

202 applications from Ukrainian vocational schools have been registered in the state program for space renovation. An expert committee will select about 80 workshops from among them to receive funding from the state. The rest will be renovated at the expense of international partners.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Details

33% of all vocational education and training institutions in Ukraine are participating in the #100 Workshops project to transform learning spaces. A total of 202 applications have been received, and in February-March 2024, an expert committee will select about 80 workshops that will receive state funding to renovate their spaces. The rest of the workshops will be renovated this year at the expense of international partners, the agency promises.

The transformation of vocational education is an important step to strengthen the economy and rebuild the country. It is now necessary to develop, modernize and upgrade vocational schools so that students receive quality education and skills in the most relevant professions for the country. We already have cases where vocational schools are adapting to the challenges and launching training programs to train in-demand specialists. Thanks to the #100 Workshops project, there will be more such educational institutions, so Ukrainians will be able to acquire relevant professions - from construction workers to drone operators - emphasized Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation.

It is noted that today there are more than 600 vocational schools in Ukraine. Most of them have outdated training equipment, so students cannot receive quality education and acquire applied skills.

International law experts approve confiscation of russian assets in favor of Ukraine - Bloomberg

At the same time, the demand for blue-collar jobs is growing, and educational institutions need to train competent professionals.

It is planned that under the #100 Workshops program, Ukrainian vocational schools will receive funds to renovate their spaces, purchase modern equipment, create training and practice centers, and create comfortable conditions for students to learn productively.

The creation of new workshops is a powerful impetus for the development of vocational education in Ukraine. On the one hand, we provide high-quality conditions for students' education and, consequently, for the formation of competent specialists who are already extremely relevant in the labor market. On the other hand, we send a signal to business that vocational education is ready to meet modern challenges and that resources can and should be invested in it - said Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi.

Addendum Addendum

According to the Ministry of Economy's macroeconomic forecast for 2027, cited by the Ministry of Education, the most popular economic activities may include construction, energy, telecommunications, etc.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocates UAH 2.5 billion to equip shelters in educational institutions and UAH 1.5 billion to develop the New Ukrainian School.

The Cabinet of Ministers merged two research institutions and one educational institution with the country's leading universities in Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Lviv.

EU to impose sanctions on those involved in deportation of Ukrainian children - The Guardian