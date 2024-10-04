More than 80% of identified components in enemy weapons came from companies headquartered in the United States and Europe - Bloomberg

Specialists of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise continue to find various components in the weapons used by the enemy to attack Ukraine, which are manufactured by Western companies. Bloomberg writes about this, according to UNN.

According to the publication, referring to the database of foreign components in the aggressor's weapons maintained by the GUR, a total of 86% of the components came from companies headquartered in the United States and Europe. In particular, Analog Devices Inc. from Massachusetts produced the most Western components - 21%. Texas Instruments Inc. is on the second place by this indicator - about 14% of the detected components.

As a vivid example of the presence of Western components in Russian weapons, Bloomberg cites the wreckage of an Iskander missile that struck the center of Chernihiv in August 23rd.

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise identified components manufactured by four Western companies in the navigation system module found at the impact site.

For example, the manufacturer of the chips on one of the module's boards is the American company Silicon Laboratories Inc. The numbers on the components indicate that they were produced in January-March 2022. At the same time, Bloomberg clarifies that the chips probably got to Russia after the full-scale invasion and the imposition of sanctions.

Other navigation components were manufactured by the American chipmaker Analog Devices, the German company Infineon Technologies, and the American company with Chinese capital Integrated Silicon Solution Inc

Recall

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin showed members of the Bundestag components made in Germanythat Russia uses in its weapons.