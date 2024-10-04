More than 80% of identified components in enemy weapons came from companies headquartered in the United States and Europe - Bloomberg

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 39287 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100553 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162483 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135422 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141679 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138360 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179959 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111993 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170945 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104704 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140155 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139918 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 87983 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107634 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109770 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162483 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179959 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170945 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198364 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187383 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139918 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140155 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145728 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137205 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154160 views
More than 80% of identified components in enemy weapons came from companies headquartered in the United States and Europe - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20429 views

Most of the identified components in Russian weapons come from US and European companies. Parts from four Western manufacturers were found in the wreckage of the Iskander missile that hit Chernihiv.

Specialists of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise continue to find various components in the weapons used by the enemy to attack Ukraine, which are manufactured by Western companies. Bloomberg writes about this, according to UNN.

According to the publication, referring to the database of foreign components in the aggressor's weapons maintained by the GUR, a total of 86% of the components came from companies headquartered in the United States and Europe. In particular, Analog Devices Inc. from Massachusetts produced the most Western components - 21%. Texas Instruments Inc. is on the second place by this indicator -  about 14% of the detected components. 

As a vivid example of the presence of Western components in Russian weapons, Bloomberg cites the wreckage of an Iskander missile that struck the center of Chernihiv in August 23rd.

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise identified components manufactured by four Western companies in the navigation system module found at the impact site.

For example, the manufacturer of the chips on one of the module's boards is the American company Silicon Laboratories Inc. The numbers on the components indicate that they were produced in January-March 2022. At the same time, Bloomberg clarifies that the chips probably got to Russia after the full-scale invasion and the imposition of sanctions.

Other navigation components were manufactured by the American chipmaker Analog Devices, the German company Infineon Technologies, and the American company with Chinese capital Integrated Silicon Solution Inc

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin showed members of the Bundestag components made in Germanythat Russia uses in its weapons.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

WarTechnologies
bundestagBundestag
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
europeEurope
germanyGermany
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv

