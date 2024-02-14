More than 70 air strikes per day: Tarnavsky says russian aviation activity on Tauride direction is record-breaking

Over the past 24 hours, on February 13, russian occupation forces carried out 73 air strikes in the Tauride direction. This was stated by the commander of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Tavria" Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

In total, the enemy launched 73 air strikes in the operational area of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops (the most since the beginning of the year), conducted 54 assault actions and 1051 artillery attacks - the post reads.

At the same time, Tarnavsky emphasized that the situation in the areas of responsibility of the Tavria unit remains under control.

Addendum

The brigadier general emphasized that the Ukrainian military continue to conduct a defensive operation, inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Total russian losses in manpower over the past day amounted to 610 people, and in weapons and military equipment - 50 units, not including UAVs. In particular, these are 5 tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 10 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 1 air defense system, 14 vehicles - Tarnavsky summarized.

According to him, the Defense Forces also eliminated or destroyed 263 UAVs of various types. In particular, 16 drones were shot down with small arms.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky said that the situation at the front is difficult, russian troops are advancing along the entire front line, and Ukraine has switched to defense, continuing to inflict maximum losses on the enemy.