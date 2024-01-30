More than 30 teams and more than 400 developers: the Ministry of Defense summarized the results of the first hackathon "Offensive of Machines"

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 72377 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118088 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122892 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164842 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165242 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267705 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176861 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166847 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148611 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237763 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100638 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 65992 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 38432 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 34768 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 48180 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267708 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237765 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223084 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248547 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234668 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118088 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100430 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100863 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117361 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117998 views
Actual
More than 30 teams and more than 400 developers: the Ministry of Defense summarized the results of the first hackathon "Offensive of Machines"

More than 30 teams and more than 400 developers: the Ministry of Defense summarized the results of the first hackathon "Offensive of Machines"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 74711 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine held the first Hackathon to improve unmanned systems at the front, bringing together more than 450 developers, engineers and inventors who created innovative solutions to various military problems.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine held the first "Offensive of Machines" hackathon to improve unmanned systems at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

The event took place during on January 28-29. It brought together more than 450 developers, engineers and inventors who create innovative solutions to solve various military problems.

As part of the Hackathon , 32 teams presented their projects to the jury members, experts in military structures and digital technologies. 

Ukrainian military is testing a new jet-powered unmanned aerial vehicle18.01.24, 00:01 • 111451 view

Unmanned systems are changing the course of war: drones account for the majority of casualties in the enemy army. The Offensive of Machines hackathon is a platform for us to implement innovative solutions on the front line faster and effectively defend our territories

- said Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

It is noted that continues to work with all Hackathon participants. Based on the results of the evaluations, the jury will select 12 winners who will receive financial support from D3 Venture Capital Firm and Kyiv School of Economics to implement their developments. 

Addendum

Evelyn Buchatsky, Managing Director of D3 Venture Capital Firm, emphasizes that the Hackathon demonstrates the huge development of miltech in Ukraine.

The impact of this event will be manifested in advances in robotics and many other critical areas that will facilitate combat operations for the military

- confident Evelyn Buchatsky

Also, the head of the Brave 1 defense tech cluster, Natalia Kushnerska, noted that Russia significantly outnumbers Ukraine in manpower, so the Ukrainian Armed Forces are fighting with their minds, using extraordinary technological developments.

Ukrainian developers have created two trench REBs that jam Russian FPV drones23.01.24, 17:33 • 41585 views

The hackathon demonstrated that we can generate effective solutions even in a short time. Yes, of course, they all need to be finalized, but these are the solutions that will definitely strengthen our military in the near future

- Kushnersky emphasized.

For reference

The Offensive of Machines hackathon was initiated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The event is co-organized by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Strategic Industries and the Brave1 defense tech cluster.

Recall

BILD's open data analysis expert Julian Repke recently stated that the Ukrainian military is increasingly testing new drones, including a machine gun combat drone and a kamikaze ground drone.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies
kyiv-school-of-economicsKyiv School of Economics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
bildBild
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising