More than 30 teams and more than 400 developers: the Ministry of Defense summarized the results of the first hackathon "Offensive of Machines"

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine held the first "Offensive of Machines" hackathon to improve unmanned systems at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

Details

The event took place during on January 28-29. It brought together more than 450 developers, engineers and inventors who create innovative solutions to solve various military problems.

As part of the Hackathon , 32 teams presented their projects to the jury members, experts in military structures and digital technologies.

Unmanned systems are changing the course of war: drones account for the majority of casualties in the enemy army. The Offensive of Machines hackathon is a platform for us to implement innovative solutions on the front line faster and effectively defend our territories - said Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

It is noted that continues to work with all Hackathon participants. Based on the results of the evaluations, the jury will select 12 winners who will receive financial support from D3 Venture Capital Firm and Kyiv School of Economics to implement their developments.

Addendum

Evelyn Buchatsky, Managing Director of D3 Venture Capital Firm, emphasizes that the Hackathon demonstrates the huge development of miltech in Ukraine.

The impact of this event will be manifested in advances in robotics and many other critical areas that will facilitate combat operations for the military - confident Evelyn Buchatsky

Also, the head of the Brave 1 defense tech cluster, Natalia Kushnerska, noted that Russia significantly outnumbers Ukraine in manpower, so the Ukrainian Armed Forces are fighting with their minds, using extraordinary technological developments.

The hackathon demonstrated that we can generate effective solutions even in a short time. Yes, of course, they all need to be finalized, but these are the solutions that will definitely strengthen our military in the near future - Kushnersky emphasized.

For reference

The Offensive of Machines hackathon was initiated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The event is co-organized by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ministry of Strategic Industries and the Brave1 defense tech cluster.

Recall

BILD's open data analysis expert Julian Repke recently stated that the Ukrainian military is increasingly testing new drones, including a machine gun combat drone and a kamikaze ground drone.