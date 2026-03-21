Moldovan Parliament condemns Russia for ecological catastrophe on Dniester River

The Parliament of Moldova has adopted a declaration condemning the Russian Federation for the transboundary pollution of the Dniester River and the damage caused to the country's water supply security and public health. This is reported by UNN with reference to Moldpres.

Details

It is noted that the declaration emphasizes that the Dniester River is the main source of drinking water for the Republic of Moldova, and its pollution is a direct consequence of the armed attack by the Russian Federation.

Russia was fully informed about the specifics of the critical infrastructure affected and about the imminent nature of the environmental catastrophe caused. It is the only state that, contrary to the norms of international law and its own obligations, disregards the territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova and the constitutional provisions on neutrality, undermining the rule of law and the European course in the form of hybrid attacks - the document states.

In this context, the Parliament of Moldova strongly condemns "the criminal actions of the Russian Federation, which, ignoring generally recognized principles and norms of international law, continues to commit the crime of aggression, war crimes and crimes against humanity, including massive attacks on critical infrastructure of Ukraine, directly affecting the civilian population."

Recall

The Russian attack on the Dniester HPP led to transboundary pollution of the river with technical oils.

Due to the oil spill after the shelling of the HPP in Ukraine, Moldova introduced an environmental emergency regime for 15 days.

Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Ozerov was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, where he was handed a note of protest and a bottle of polluted water from the Dniester.

Dniester pollution due to Russian attack - Ukraine and Moldova jointly work to eliminate consequences