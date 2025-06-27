$41.590.08
Mobile operators allowed to block spam calls: new rules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 928 views

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has provided operators with tools to block spam calls, intrusive advertising, and potential fraudulent calls. The changes will be introduced gradually, giving operators several months for technical improvements.

Mobile operators allowed to block spam calls: new rules

Mobile operators have received the ability to block spam calls, intrusive advertising, and fraudulent calls, said Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation, in a Telegram post on Friday, writes UNN.

Ukrainians will no longer receive spam calls. The Ministry of Digital Transformation has provided operators with tools to combat spam calls and intrusive advertising. Soon, operators will block spam, advertising, and potentially fraudulent calls,

Fedorov wrote.

According to him, these changes will be introduced gradually to give operators time for technical refinements. As clarified by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, operators have several months to implement everything technically.

How it will work

"Businesses must sign a contract with an operator and register the numbers from which they can call. Otherwise, calls from these numbers may be automatically blocked," Fedorov wrote.

According to him, "soon the operator will be able to block a number at the user's request in case of a spam call."

The Ministry of Digital Transformation also states that communication providers have received tools to restrict suspicious calls – even before they reach you.

Also, as Fedorov reported, other important rules are changing:

  • in the user's personal account, you will not only be able to view all your expenses but also disable content services independently, without requesting it from the operator;
    • from now on, internet speed must be specified in the agreement. If the operator promises 100 Mbps, but you receive 40, this is already a breach of contract. And if the actual speed is lower, you can submit a complaint to the NCEC or go to court;
      • support for Ukrainians in the combat zone. Users will not lose connection due to non-payment for services, and their SIM cards will not be blocked for non-payment. In addition, upon the first network entry, a free communication package is provided.

        The Ministry of Digital Transformation also announced protection against debts. Limit thresholds for "minus" have been established. Large unexpected debts will be a thing of the past. In addition, it is stated that no paid content service will be activated without your confirmation. You will only have to pay for what you ordered.

        Julia Shramko

        Julia Shramko

        SocietyTechnologies
        Mikhail Fedorov
        Tesla
