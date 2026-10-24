Missile warnings and targeting data - The Atlantic revealed the CIA's role in supporting Ukraine

Despite tensions between US President Donald Trump and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the US intelligence community continues to support Ukraine in confronting Russian aggression. In particular, this involves information for strikes deep inside Russia and data that helps detect the threat of missile and drone attacks in advance. The Atlantic reports, as UNN relays.

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"The personal relationship between the two leaders may have reached its lowest point, but at the same time, the US intelligence community continues its efforts to protect Ukraine from Russian aggression. Thanks to the information provided by the United States, Ukrainian forces are carrying out strikes deep inside Russia. American intelligence satellites also warn of approaching missiles and drones," the publication writes.

On the ground, "the CIA is leading the way," said a former high-ranking officer who frequently visits Ukraine.

According to the publication, "if anything, the Ukrainians, with the help of the CIA, have become too skilled at inflicting damage on Russia."

In addition, another intelligence officer in the Baltic countries who works closely with the Americans to counter Russian influence reportedly called CIA operations "much more aggressive" than during the administration of Joe Biden, despite Trump's rhetoric.

The article also says that the administration's policy is currently extremely contradictory, and that no one understands this better than the director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

"He stands between two worlds: on the one hand, he advises a president who is constantly clashing with Ukraine's leadership, while on the other, he heads an agency that plays a key role in Ukraine's war for survival… Ukrainians do not regard Ratcliffe as their protector. They know that he works for an unpredictable boss and that, if Trump carries out his recent threat to halt intelligence support until Ukraine stops attacking Russian oil refineries, Ratcliffe will carry out that order," the article says.

Moreover, according to the publication, the CIA director likely advised President of Ukraine Zelenskyy on communicating with Trump.

At the same time, the publication addressed the issue after Ukraine experienced disruptions last week that could have limited its ability to detect and intercept Russian missiles. Officially, the United States has not yet stopped providing Ukraine with intelligence, although "Trump could make such a decision at any moment."

"If that happens, according to people who have worked with Ratcliffe, he will not try to persuade the president to change his decision, even if officials at CIA headquarters disagree with him," the publication writes.

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