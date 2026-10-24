Missile warnings and targeting data - The Atlantic revealed the CIA's role in supporting Ukraine

$45.0550.44
ukenru
11:43 AM • 1442 views
Only 24 Patriot missiles in 90 days - Zelenskyy revealed the scale of the deliveries
10:47 AM • 7446 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against those involved in the production of Russian ballistic weapons
09:44 AM • 11624 views
95% reservation for the defense industry and energy sector, plus a coordination center — changes to the reservation system explained
08:37 AM • 13827 views
Starlink speed restored, to over 400 km/h - Defense Minister
08:20 AM • 13655 views
Defense Forces struck Russian facilities linked to its missile program and an aircraft - General Staff
07:18 AM • 15228 views
New US-Ukraine-Russia talks to take place in Abu Dhabi or Switzerland - Reuters
October 24, 05:29 AM • 18463 views
101 of 126 drones launched by Russia destroyed overnight; up to 82% jet-powered
October 24, 12:58 AM • 31221 views
Zelenskyy stated his readiness to end the war along the current front line
October 23, 11:56 PM • 28219 views
Only a diplomatic resolution of the Donbas issue will bring the end of the war closer, Rubio says
October 23, 09:21 PM • 26016 views
Trump threatened Ukraine and Russia with 200% tariffs if they do not sign a peace agreement
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
3.1m/s
70%
755mm
Popular news
I don’t play games with Trump: Zelenskyy explained the difference between him and PutinOctober 24, 02:26 AM • 16373 views
What is celebrated on October 24 in Ukraine and around the worldOctober 24, 02:57 AM • 8988 views
Ridley Scott is preparing a new "Alien" movie06:04 AM • 16116 views
Starlink reportedly restores service at speeds exceeding 160 km/h - former defense minister’s adviser06:52 AM • 15599 views
7 talismans for the home: which symbols, according to folk beliefs, attract prosperity and protect against troubles10:00 AM • 6792 views
Publications
7 talismans for the home: which symbols, according to folk beliefs, attract prosperity and protect against troubles10:00 AM • 6990 views
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to applyOctober 23, 07:29 PM • 37248 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shellingOctober 23, 12:22 PM • 42984 views
Ukraine's economy is approaching a critical threshold: experts warn that reducing employee deferments will intensify the decline
Exclusive
October 23, 10:30 AM • 38996 views
Two weeks without court hearings: who and why is delaying the consideration of the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors?October 23, 07:42 AM • 45297 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Elon Musk
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Iran
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Arnold Schwarzenegger competed with his son in carving pumpkins for HalloweenVideo10:41 AM • 3018 views
Ridley Scott is preparing a new "Alien" movie06:04 AM • 16189 views
Bayern coach Vincent Kompany fainted during training and was hospitalizedOctober 23, 06:46 PM • 25659 views
Top 7 detective films that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the endPhotoOctober 23, 03:07 PM • 28476 views
The cult Japanese writer and “rebellious genius” Ryu Murakami has died at the age of 74October 23, 02:14 PM • 33579 views
Actual
Starlink
Social network
Shahed-136
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander

Missile warnings and targeting data - The Atlantic revealed the CIA's role in supporting Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 820 views

U.S. intelligence provides Ukraine with targeting data for strikes against Russia and warnings of missile attacks.

Missile warnings and targeting data - The Atlantic revealed the CIA's role in supporting Ukraine

Despite tensions between US President Donald Trump and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the US intelligence community continues to support Ukraine in confronting Russian aggression. In particular, this involves information for strikes deep inside Russia and data that helps detect the threat of missile and drone attacks in advance. The Atlantic reports, as UNN relays.

Details

"The personal relationship between the two leaders may have reached its lowest point, but at the same time, the US intelligence community continues its efforts to protect Ukraine from Russian aggression. Thanks to the information provided by the United States, Ukrainian forces are carrying out strikes deep inside Russia. American intelligence satellites also warn of approaching missiles and drones," the publication writes.

On the ground, "the CIA is leading the way," said a former high-ranking officer who frequently visits Ukraine.

According to the publication, "if anything, the Ukrainians, with the help of the CIA, have become too skilled at inflicting damage on Russia."

In addition, another intelligence officer in the Baltic countries who works closely with the Americans to counter Russian influence reportedly called CIA operations "much more aggressive" than during the administration of Joe Biden, despite Trump's rhetoric.

The article also says that the administration's policy is currently extremely contradictory, and that no one understands this better than the director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

"He stands between two worlds: on the one hand, he advises a president who is constantly clashing with Ukraine's leadership, while on the other, he heads an agency that plays a key role in Ukraine's war for survival… Ukrainians do not regard Ratcliffe as their protector. They know that he works for an unpredictable boss and that, if Trump carries out his recent threat to halt intelligence support until Ukraine stops attacking Russian oil refineries, Ratcliffe will carry out that order," the article says.

Moreover, according to the publication, the CIA director likely advised President of Ukraine Zelenskyy on communicating with Trump.

At the same time, the publication addressed the issue after Ukraine experienced disruptions last week that could have limited its ability to detect and intercept Russian missiles. Officially, the United States has not yet stopped providing Ukraine with intelligence, although "Trump could make such a decision at any moment."

"If that happens, according to people who have worked with Ratcliffe, he will not try to persuade the president to change his decision, even if officials at CIA headquarters disagree with him," the publication writes.

How did it happen that a Russian satellite nearly collided with ICEYE, which gathers intelligence for the Armed Forces of Ukraine21.10.26, 03:17 • 15286 views

Alla Kiosak

War in UkraineNews of the World
Cyberattack
Sanctions
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine