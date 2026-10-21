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How did it happen that a Russian satellite nearly collided with ICEYE, which gathers intelligence for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12609 views

A Russian satellite changed its orbit and approached ICEYE-X36, which helps the Armed Forces of Ukraine gather intelligence. The purpose of the maneuver remains unknown.

How did it happen that a Russian satellite nearly collided with ICEYE, which gathers intelligence for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian spacecraft "Kosmos 2612" came dangerously close to the ICEYE-X36 satellite, which is used to collect intelligence data for Ukraine. According to various estimates, the distance between them may have been from 26 meters to several kilometers. Defense Express reports this, writes UNN.

Details

In April 2026, Russia launched four satellites in the "Kosmos" series. They subsequently adjusted their orbits in such a way as to approach the trajectory of ICEYE-X36.

Analysts emphasize that even several kilometers between spacecraft is an dangerously short distance. At the same time, the estimate of 26 meters has a significant margin of error, so it cannot be considered confirmed.

Why Russia may have approached the Ukrainian intelligence satellite

ICEYE satellites are equipped with radars that make it possible to obtain images of the Earth's surface with a resolution of up to 25 centimeters, regardless of weather and time of day. Ukrainian military personnel use such data for reconnaissance.

Activity of Russian satellites raises concerns for Starlink - German general09.10.26, 17:04 • 4837 views

Experts suggest that Russia may have attempted to intimidate ICEYE operators and force them to change the satellite's orbit. Such a maneuver would have required additional fuel, which could have shortened the spacecraft's operational life.

Another possible aim was to photograph ICEYE-X36 in detail in order to study its design and equipment. Analysts also do not rule out scenarios involving damage to the satellite or interference with its operation.

At the same time, none of these versions has yet been confirmed. The exact specifications and equipment of the Russian "Kosmos 2612" remain unknown, and there is currently no evidence of an attempt to physically destroy ICEYE-X36.

A Russian military satellite came critically close to a U.S.-Finnish satellite that may transmit data to Ukraine — media19.10.26, 16:15 • 4980 views

Stepan Haftko

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