Ministry of Energy: this morning Ukraine again received emergency electricity supplies from other countries

Ukraine's Energy Ministry calls for economical electricity consumption due to damage to infrastructure caused by shelling. The country is attracting imports to cover the deficit and providing assistance to Poland, also receiving support from Romania, Slovakia and Poland. UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Over the past day, Ukraine has been covering its electricity needs with domestic generation, commercial imports, and emergency aid from Romania, Slovakia, and Poland. During the day, the country not only provided but also received emergency aid from Poland, with the prospect of continuing this exchange today.

From 18:00 to 24:00, restrictions were imposed on industrial consumers in all regions except Kherson, while household consumers were not restricted.

This morning, Ukraine again received emergency electricity supplies from Romania, Slovakia and Poland, and it is expected that such assistance may be provided in the evening.

No restrictions on electricity consumption are currently planned, but the Ministry of Energy urges consumers to use energy carefully and responsibly. This is critical to ensure stability and balance in the country's energy system.

Recall

Electricity restrictions in Ukraine may last until August due to various factors, with improvement in August-September, according to an adviser to the Prime Minister of Ukraine and a member of the supervisory board of Ukrenergo.