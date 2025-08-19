Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminded the algorithm for the return of servicemen from AWOL

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published a video explaining the algorithm for the return of servicemen who have voluntarily left their unit (AWOL), UNN reports.

Details

In the video, military lawyers explain step-by-step how the return procedure works, what actions need to be taken, and what legal consequences await servicemen if they fail to comply with the requirements.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasized that unauthorized abandonment of a unit is a serious offense, for which criminal liability is provided. At the same time, for those who return voluntarily, there is a legally established procedure for status regularization.

The video with detailed explanations is available on the official resources of the Ministry of Defense.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted draft law No. 13177, which extends the term for the voluntary return to service of servicemen who have voluntarily left their unit until August 30, 2025.

In March 2025, the SBI reported that almost 21,100 servicemen returned to service during the period of the AWOL law.