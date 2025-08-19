Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminded the algorithm for the return of servicemen from AWOL

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 1940 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
07:29 AM • 29747 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
05:19 AM • 33116 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 50624 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 70635 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 52051 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 38791 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 42228 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 110852 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 51664 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
49%
751mm
Popular news
The issue of Zelenskyy's and Putin's meeting has been resolved - MacronAugust 19, 02:36 AM • 28193 views
Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of himVideoAugust 19, 02:57 AM • 32679 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support04:47 AM • 42365 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 36755 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 37076 views
Publications
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 1942 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusions06:55 AM • 37609 views
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support04:47 AM • 42903 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 110858 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 105944 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oksen Lisovyi
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
United States
Kherson Oblast
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club05:54 AM • 37144 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 32110 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 90666 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 81045 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 112933 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
TikTok
Train
Cruise missile

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminded the algorithm for the return of servicemen from AWOL

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published a video explanation regarding the return of servicemen from unauthorized absence from their unit. Military lawyers explain in detail the procedure and legal consequences, and also emphasize criminal liability for AWOL.

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminded the algorithm for the return of servicemen from AWOL

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published a video explaining the algorithm for the return of servicemen who have voluntarily left their unit (AWOL), UNN reports.

Details

In the video, military lawyers explain step-by-step how the return procedure works, what actions need to be taken, and what legal consequences await servicemen if they fail to comply with the requirements.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasized that unauthorized abandonment of a unit is a serious offense, for which criminal liability is provided. At the same time, for those who return voluntarily, there is a legally established procedure for status regularization.

The video with detailed explanations is available on the official resources of the Ministry of Defense.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted draft law No. 13177, which extends the term for the voluntary return to service of servicemen who have voluntarily left their unit until August 30, 2025.

In March 2025, the SBI reported that almost 21,100 servicemen returned to service during the period of the AWOL law.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine