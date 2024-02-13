ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Minister of Finance of Ukraine and U.S. Ambassador discuss U.S. economic support for Ukraine in the time of war

Minister of Finance of Ukraine and U.S. Ambassador discuss U.S. economic support for Ukraine in the time of war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 28391 views

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko met with US Ambassador Bridget Brink and USAID Director Jim Hope to discuss the economic situation in Ukraine and express gratitude for the US financial support.

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Ukraine Bridget Brink and USAID Mission Director Jim Hope. They discussed the current economic situation in Ukraine. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the ministry, the parties discussed the current economic and financial situation in Ukraine, including the importance of U.S. support for the further macro-financial stability of the Ukrainian economy. 

Image

Sergii Marchenko thanked Bridget Brink for her systematic and comprehensive assistance to Ukraine and expressed gratitude to the U.S. Senate for approving the International Assistance Bill.

Marchenko noted that out of the $60 billion provided for Ukraine, $7.85 billion is direct budget support. 

Since February 2022, direct budgetary support from the United States has enabled the Government of Ukraine to ensure sustainable public administration and partially offset social and humanitarian expenditures. We look forward to continued support, as Ukraine's victory over Russian aggression is in the interests of the entire Euro-Atlantic community. Ukraine's international partners understand how important their assistance is for the stability of our country. In its turn, the Government of Ukraine is implementing the necessary reforms envisaged in the framework of cooperation with partners to attract external financing and ensures transparency and control over the use of the financial assistance received.

 - said the Minister of Finance. 

The Ministry of Finance noted that its experts, together with Deloitte Consulting, which is implementing the USAID SOERA project, will monitor the use of direct budget support from the United States Government. They will take into account that most of the US assistance will be attracted through the World Bank's PEACE in Ukraine project, and together with the auditing company PriceWaterhouseCoopers Ukraine, an audit is being carried out according to agreed procedures to determine the eligible public expenditures made by Ukraine under the Project. 

Image

Minister of Finance of Ukraine discusses preparations for the third review of the IMF Extended Fund Facility program12.02.24, 20:32 • 109687 views

For reference

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the total amount of direct budgetary support provided by the United States to our country has already reached $23 billion.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarEconomyPolitics
world-bankWorld Bank
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
bridzhyt-a-brinkBridget A. Brink
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

