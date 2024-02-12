Minister of Finance of Ukraine discusses preparations for the third review of the IMF Extended Fund Facility program

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 71886 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118012 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122836 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164793 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165221 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267651 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176854 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166845 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148609 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237725 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100585 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 65605 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 37970 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 34333 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 47742 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267652 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237726 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223046 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248505 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234636 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118014 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100410 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100844 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117339 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117977 views
Minister of Finance of Ukraine discusses preparations for the third review of the IMF Extended Fund Facility program

Minister of Finance of Ukraine discusses preparations for the third review of the IMF Extended Fund Facility program

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109681 views

Ukraine's Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko met with the IMF mission to discuss preparations for the third review of the Extended Fund Facility for Ukraine.

Minister of Finance of Ukraine Sergii Marchenko met with the leadership of the International Monetary Fund mission. They discussed preparations for the third review of the Extended Fund Facility program. The meeting was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance, UNN reported.

I am grateful to the IMF for its cooperation, which has resulted in the implementation of effective policies and the attraction of financing from the Fund and other donors. The IMF's expertise allows us to accelerate Ukraine's economic progress and to be resilient in the face of existing challenges to the financial system. The priorities of our cooperation remain unchanged - Ukraine's fulfillment of the conditions stipulated by the EFF program and mobilization of funds for the urgent needs of the state budget. 

- said Sergiy Marchenko.

Detail

Preparations for the third review of the four-year program of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the financing of the 2024 budget were the main topics at this meeting.

According to the agency, the EFF program provides for $5.4 billion in budgetary assistance to Ukraine in 2024.

The next IMF mission in preparation for the third review of the EFF program will begin on February 17. The expert discussions will focus on Ukraine's compliance with the terms of the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies.

If the program is successfully revised, Ukraine will be able to receive the next tranche from the Fund in the amount of about USD 900 million.

During the meeting, the Minister of Finance emphasized that the further functioning of the IMF program is extremely important and that Ukraine is responsibly fulfilling the jointly agreed terms of cooperation. 

The parties also discussed sources of financing for the state budget of Ukraine, including international assistance and the domestic debt market. The parties noted the existing assurances from partners for 2024, in particular from Japan, the United Kingdom, and Norway, as well as the important decision of EU leaders to launch a 4-year Ukraine Facility.

Shmyhal announces submission of the approved Ukraine Facility plan to the European Commission29.12.23, 16:40 • 36449 views

The Ministry of Finance noted that in addition to attracting external financing, they are looking for ways to increase domestic resources, reducing the state budget deficit. Developing the potential of Ukraine's financial system is one of the priority areas of cooperation between the Ukrainian authorities and IMF experts. In particular, the participants of the meeting discussed further measures to stimulate state budget revenues and the domestic debt market. 

In 2023, the state budget's tax and customs revenues returned to pre-war levels, and the volume of domestic government bonds issued doubled compared to 2022. Although external financing continues to play an important role at this stage, it is crucial for us to continue to create conditions for the growth of domestic budget revenues. 

- said Sergey Marchenko

It is noted that in 2023, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted USD 4.5 billion from the IMF under the EFF, out of a total program of USD 15.6 billion. The current program is part of a package of international support for Ukraine, which currently amounts to about USD 122 billion.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

EconomyPolitics

