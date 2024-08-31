Mi-8 helicopter with people on board disappeared in Kamchatka: what is known

Russia has reported the disappearance of a Mi-8 helicopter in Kamchatka. According to preliminary data from the Russian Federal Aviation Service, there were 22 people on board, UNN reports .

Details

“The Mi-8 helicopter was en route from Vachkazhets volcano to the village of Mykolayivka. It did not land at the destination at the appointed time and is not in touch,” the Russian media wrote.

According to preliminary data, there were 22 people on board the missing Mi-8T in Kamchatka, the Russian Air Transport Agency reported.

Russian helicopter strikes at Russian military convoy in Kursk region - social networks