Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detained

Photo: Sky News

Thomas Markle faces imprisonment after removing the electronic ankle monitor intended to track his movements while he was under house arrest. Sky News reported this, citing the prosecutor, according to UNN.

Details

Bill Essayli, the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, said that Markle — the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex — "cut off the monitor" at 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Meghan Markle’s father was released on bail; security was increased near his residence

The prosecution said it would ask the court to revoke the conditions of Markle's release and detain him pending trial in the case in which he is accused of possessing material depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Mr. Essayli stated: "Conditions of release are court orders, not recommendations. We are asking the court to revoke his release and detain him until the trial begins; we will continue to seek to hold him fully accountable to the extent provided by law."

Meghan Markle appeared in public for the first time after her father's arrest, but declined to speak

According to Sky News, a court hearing is scheduled to take place in the United States on Tuesday to consider the matter.

In addition

The father of the Duchess of Sussex appeared in court last Friday after he was arrested and charged with possessing material depicting the sexual abuse of children.

The 82-year-old man was photographed in handcuffs and a wheelchair as FBI agents escorted him from a nursing home.

He took part in a brief court hearing in Tampa, Florida, where he was charged with one count of "possession of child pornography."