May 9: Europe Day, Magnetic Alphabet Day

Today, on May 9, Ukraine, along with all the countries of the European Union, celebrates Europe Day, UNN reports.

Today's event was introduced in honor of the Schuman Declaration - it was on May 9, 1950, that the then French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman proposed to unite certain industries of some of the collapsed Western European countries under the leadership of a High Joint Body. Thus, the following year, the European Coal and Steel Community was created.

On its basis, in 1957, the European Economic Community was created, which was finally transformed into the European Union in 1992.

In 1985, during a meeting in Milan, the European Council decided to establish Europe Day.

For some time, there were two events with this name in parallel - since 1964, the fifth of May has been celebrated in honor of the founding of the Council of Europe.

Today, in the vast majority of European countries, various celebrations on the occasion of Europe Day take place on May 9.

Last year, according to a presidential decree, Ukraine joined them. Before that, since 2003, Europe Day in Ukraine was celebrated on the third Saturday of May.

In addition to Ukraine, non-EU countries celebrate Europe Day on May 9 in Turkey and Moldova.

Today, fans of educational games can join the Magnetic Alphabet Day.

Magnetic letters come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colors and are a great way to help children learn the alphabet, spelling, and reading.

On this day, parents and teachers can arrange a lot of fun activities and games for children to engage them in learning and playing with the magnetic alphabet. First and foremost, Magnetic Alphabet Day is a reminder of the importance of creating a joyful atmosphere in the learning process, of game tools in pedagogy, and of maintaining interest and enthusiasm in children who are just starting out.

You can still join the Day of Buttons today

Buttons are a significant invention of mankind! They have been around for thousands of years and have been used for everything from fastening clothes to decorating them.

Collecting buttons is a popular hobby today. Buttons are also an important element of decoration not only for clothing, but also for interior elements, needlework and scrapbooking.

Today, Christians of the Western rite celebrate the Ascension of the Lord.

On this day , Catholics hold an all-night service, extinguish Easter candles, bless grapes and legumes, raise a statue of Jesus, and let pigeons fly into the sky.

Catholics believe that plants can heal best during the holiday, so it is customary to collect various useful herbs for the next year on Ascension.

According to the New Julian Orthodox calendar, today is the Day of the Transfer of the Relics of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker.

In the eleventh century, Italian sailors managed to take them from Lycia, which was then captured by the Turks, and transported them to the city of Bari.

A church was built to store the relics, which was consecrated by the then Pope Urban II.

Mykola, Vasyl, Roman, Yulia, and Olena celebrate their name days today.