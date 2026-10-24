Mass power outages occurred in the occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia’s Rostov — media

Power outages or disruptions occurred in a number of temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN , citing OSINT channels and local public groups.

Details

In particular, the occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions are concerned.

In addition, after a series of explosions, power disappeared in some districts of the Russian city of Rostov.

Rostov: local residents report an explosion in the city, after which the city experienced problems with electricity - one of the reports says.

Reminder

Temporarily occupied Crimea was plunged into a blackout overnight on Saturday, October 24.

The Defense Forces struck Russian command posts and warehouses in Donbas and Crimea — General Staff