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Mass power outages occurred in the occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia’s Rostov — media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Power outages were recorded in the occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and in certain districts of Rostov. The outages were preceded by explosions.

Mass power outages occurred in the occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia’s Rostov — media

Power outages or disruptions occurred in a number of temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN , citing OSINT channels and local public groups.

Details

In particular, the occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions are concerned.

In addition, after a series of explosions, power disappeared in some districts of the Russian city of Rostov.

Rostov: local residents report an explosion in the city, after which the city experienced problems with electricity

- one of the reports says.

Reminder

Temporarily occupied Crimea was plunged into a blackout overnight on Saturday, October 24.

The Defense Forces struck Russian command posts and warehouses in Donbas and Crimea — General Staff21.10.26, 15:38 • 4273 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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