Man tried to travel abroad by forging documents on his wife's death

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75304 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105935 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148863 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153026 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249590 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173930 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165211 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225482 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113046 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Man tried to travel abroad by forging documents on his wife's death

Man tried to travel abroad by forging documents on his wife's death

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17713 views

A 44-year-old Kharkiv resident tried to travel to Hungary with his 16-year-old daughter by forging documents about his wife's death, but was detained at the Luzhanka checkpoint on the Hungarian border.

The pseudo-widower was detained at the Luzhanka checkpoint on the Hungarian border. The man tried to enter Hungary with his 16-year-old daughter using forged documents about his wife's death. UNN reports this with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the State Border Guard Service, the detainee was a 44-year-old Kharkiv resident.  As a basis for traveling abroad during martial law, the man presented a death certificate of his wife and a court decision establishing the fact of her death at passport control.

However, when the border guards checked the documents, they found out that they were completely forged. In addition, during the interview with the "widower" it was found that his wife was alive and currently abroad.

Border guards informed the police about the detection of signs of a crime under Art. 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Addendum 

Attempts to illegally cross the border continue to be recorded almost daily. Most attempts are recorded along the green border near the border with Romania and Moldova

Border guards have been bribed more than a thousand times since the beginning of martial law06.05.24, 16:22 • 17308 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
romaniaRomania
hungaryHungary
moldovaMoldova
kharkivKharkiv

