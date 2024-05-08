Man tried to travel abroad by forging documents on his wife's death

The pseudo-widower was detained at the Luzhanka checkpoint on the Hungarian border. The man tried to enter Hungary with his 16-year-old daughter using forged documents about his wife's death. UNN reports this with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the State Border Guard Service, the detainee was a 44-year-old Kharkiv resident. As a basis for traveling abroad during martial law, the man presented a death certificate of his wife and a court decision establishing the fact of her death at passport control.

However, when the border guards checked the documents, they found out that they were completely forged. In addition, during the interview with the "widower" it was found that his wife was alive and currently abroad.

Border guards informed the police about the detection of signs of a crime under Art. 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Addendum

Attempts to illegally cross the border continue to be recorded almost daily. Most attempts are recorded along the green border near the border with Romania and Moldova.

Border guards have been bribed more than a thousand times since the beginning of martial law