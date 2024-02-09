Making up for deficits, shells, weapons: Syrsky and Umerov hold talks with Germany, France and the US

The new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, together with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov , held talks with partners - Germany, France, and the United States. According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, they discussed supplies, replenishment of deficits, shells, and weapons, UNN reports.

"The Chief of the Army, together with the Minister of Defense, held talks with partners - Germany, France, and the United States. I know that everything is as detailed as possible: supplies, filling deficits, shells, weapons," Zelensky said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed General Oleksandr Syrskyy as the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said that the new Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrsky, will soon present the team to reboot the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Zelenskyy also emphasizedthat after the appointment of the new Commander-in-Chief, he said he expected a number of changes in the Armed Forces. These include a detailed plan of the Armed Forces for 2024, an effective rotation system, improving the quality of training for soldiers, and more.