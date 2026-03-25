Lutsk Mayor Polishchuk dismissed

Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk resigned, the majority of city council deputies supported this decision, the Lutsk City Council reported on March 25, writes UNN.

Details

"Today, March 25, Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk, during the 90th session of the city council, submitted a personal statement about his resignation as mayor. The majority of city council deputies voted "for" the corresponding draft decision," the statement says.

Recall

On December 19, NABU detectives conducted searches in the premises of the Lutsk City Council and the Volyn Regional Council. The case concerned $30,000 for development in Lutsk, and deputies of the regional and city councils were notified of suspicion.

30,000 dollars for development in Lutsk: SAP and NABU expose regional and city council deputies for corruption

Then Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk gave a press briefing for the media, where he noted that NABU also conducted searches at his home.