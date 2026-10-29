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Losses from Russian attacks have approached $8 billion, with less tax revenue being collected - Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Russian strikes have caused nearly $8 billion in damage to Ukraine and reduced tax revenues. Kyiv expects practical assistance from its partners.

Losses from Russian attacks have approached $8 billion, with less tax revenue being collected - Prime Minister

Ukraine's losses from Russian attacks, which have intensified recently, have approached $8 billion, while tax revenues to the budget are falling short. Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi reported this on October 29, UNN reports. 

He announced these figures following a conversation with his Estonian counterpart, during which they discussed the upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference in Tallinn and the possible delivery of locomotives.

I had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal. We discussed bilateral cooperation and Estonia's support for Ukraine's European integration course. Particular attention was paid to energy and railways, including the supply of locomotives, as well as financing Ukraine's needs for next year

– the Prime Minister noted on social media.

According to him, the parties also agreed on a "common approach and vision regarding the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will take place in Tallinn in January".

Given the situation and the challenges of this winter, we believe it is important that URC-2027 pay particular attention to issues of Ukraine's resilience. I informed my colleague about the consequences of daily Russian strikes on energy, the economy, communications and critical infrastructure. The losses from the attacks amount to nearly $8 billion, while the state is receiving less tax revenue than expected. Therefore, the conference must deliver a concrete result: practical assistance and consolidated support from partners already now

– Serhii Koretskyi added.

Let us recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's environment has suffered losses of more than UAH 7 trillion. The amount continues to grow due to the pollution of soil, water and air.

Alla Kiosak

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