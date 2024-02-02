London police are searching for a man who attacked a woman and her two daughters by pouring acid on them

In London, a man seriously injured a woman and her two daughters with acid, then the attacker fled the scene. The British police are deploying full force to track down the attacker, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

On Wednesday evening, January 31, a man sprayed a "caustic substance" on a woman and her two daughters on a street in the Clapham neighborhood of South London, United Kingdom. in the Clapham neighborhood. The attack also injured four bystanders who rushed to the woman and children's aid. Five police officers also suffered minor injuries from contact with the acid.

According to police, the attacker pushed the child to the ground and then poured caustic liquid on the 31-year-old woman and her two daughters, ages eight and three. The three-year-old girl and her mother were so seriously injured "that they will be scarred for life," a police spokesman emphasized.

The background of the attack was initially unclear. However, investigators believe that the attacker and the woman knew each other.

The attacker was identified on Thursday afternoon. According to the London police, it is Abdul Ezedi, a 35-year-old man from Newcastle (northeast of England).

The attacker, who is still wanted, can be identified, according to a police statement, by "significant injuries to the right side of his face." Police have launched a large-scale manhunt for the suspect.

