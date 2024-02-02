London police are searching for a man who attacked a woman and her two daughters by pouring acid on them

ukenru
In London, a man sprayed a caustic substance on a woman and her two young daughters, seriously injuring them and four bystanders who tried to help, and police are searching for the attacker.

In London, a man seriously injured a woman and her two daughters with acid, then the attacker fled the scene. The British police are deploying full force to track down the attacker, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

On Wednesday evening, January 31, a man sprayed a "caustic substance" on a woman and her two daughters on a street in the Clapham neighborhood of South London, United Kingdom. in the Clapham neighborhood. The attack also injured four bystanders who rushed to the woman and children's aid. Five police officers also suffered minor injuries from contact with the acid.

According to police, the attacker pushed the child to the ground and then poured caustic liquid on the 31-year-old woman and her two daughters, ages eight and three. The three-year-old girl and her mother were so seriously injured "that they will be scarred for life," a police spokesman emphasized.

The background of the attack was initially unclear. However, investigators believe that the attacker and the woman knew each other.

The attacker was identified on Thursday afternoon. According to the London police, it is Abdul Ezedi, a 35-year-old man from Newcastle (northeast of England).

The attacker, who is still wanted, can be identified, according to a police statement, by "significant injuries to the right side of his face." Police have launched a large-scale manhunt for the suspect.

Recall

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers detained a man who inflicted multiple stab wounds on an 11-year-old girl, leading to her death.

Police in South Fulton, Georgia, USA, reported taking 19 people into custodyin connection with a possible human trafficking investigation.

Also , UNN reported that a 58-year-old man threatened to blow up his house with an anti-personnel minewhen police officers arrived at his home in a village in Kyiv region.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
dniproDnipro
anhliiaEngland
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
united-statesUnited States
londonLondon
kyivKyiv

