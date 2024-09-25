Lawyer: ARMA leadership deliberately blocks the work of the public council because it has something to hide

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 75117 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104483 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168563 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138707 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143615 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139228 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182860 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112097 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173340 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104761 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100856 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110557 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112690 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 53125 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 59749 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168566 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182861 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173340 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200712 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189611 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142220 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142236 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146924 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138330 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155188 views
Lawyer: ARMA leadership deliberately blocks the work of the public council because it has something to hide

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63025 views

The Public Council at the Asset Recovery and Management Agency has resigned its powers because its head, Olena Duma, is afraid of public scrutiny and tried to oppose the bosses as much as possible, the lawyer says.

The Public Council at the Asset Recovery and Management Agency has resigned its powers, as its head, Olena Duma, is afraid of public scrutiny and tried to counteract the supervisors as much as possible. This was stated by lawyer Andriy Potemkin in an exclusive comment to UNN.

Context

The day before, all members of the ARMA Public Council resigned. At the meeting, they emphasized the lack of transparency in the work of the ARMA and the fact that the agency creates artificial obstacles to the implementation of public control over its activities. In addition, the council members stated that the ARMA management systematically ignores their appeals and does not involve them in the development of regulations, in violation of the law.

Former Head of ARMA's Legal Department Andriy Potemkin noted that the anti-corruption strategy under which the ARMA law was drafted provided for the use of public control mechanisms, including the creation of a public council as a key guarantee of the effectiveness of the management of seized assets.

"This council was supposed to ensure transparency and control over ARMA's activities, facilitate interaction with the public and take into account public opinion in the course of fulfilling the agency's tasks. However, how can you do this if you are not given information and access to documents and are not allowed to enter the doorway at all," he said.

According to him, this behavior of the head of the ARMA, Olena Duma, indicates that she has something to hide from the public.

"The ARMA leadership is afraid of public scrutiny because they have something to hide, and therefore they are doing everything they can to counteract the work of the Public Council," the lawyer said.

Add

Recently, the ARMA and its head, Olena Duma, have been increasingly involved in scandals, and experts have made statements about the agency's ineffective work and the need for an international audit of its activities.

Recently, a new scandal began to erupt around ARMA because the agency has been managing about 21,000 Russian-Belarusian railcars for more than two years and has not found a use for them. Only after the media coverage did Olena Duma announce that ARMA had selected a manager for a batch of 436 seized railcars and was launching tender procedures for another 100 railcars.

Former MP Ihor Mosiychuk believes that the head of the ARMA, Olena Duma, may have deliberately delayed the process of finding managers for the Russian-Belarusian railcars, which indicates that she may have been "working for the enemy.

In addition, there are many questions about the valuation of assets that ARMA transfers to management. After all, the agency is supposed to manage assets seized in criminal proceedings in order to preserve or increase their economic value. In order to preserve or increase the value of an asset, it must be valued and, by law, entered into the Register of Seized Assets. However, the reality is different, and a good example of this is the story of the Truskavets sanatoriumand the garbage trucks transferred to ARMA, which do not contain any information about their valuation.

Security expert Serhiy Shabovta suggests that ARMA selectively publishes information on the valuation of seized property because it is beneficial to them for corrupt reasons. In his opinion, such facts should be addressed by law enforcement.

In general, in recent years, the ARMA has accumulated a lot of property that could not only generate revenue for the state budget, but also be useful during a full-scale war. For example, most of the sanatoriums transferred to ARMA could be used for rehabilitation of wounded soldiers or provide shelter to IDPs.

In addition, ARMA has a lot of heavy equipment that could work for the benefit of the state. Excavators and bulldozers could be used to strengthen the defense or restore infrastructure, but in fact they are idle.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

