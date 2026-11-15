Latvia is preparing a ban on the transit of grain from Russia and Belarus – Sybiha revealed how Moscow financed the war

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia prepared and submitted to the government a draft resolution banning the transit of Russian and Belarusian grain through the country. Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha supported the initiative and said that russia had tried to use the Baltic states to finance the war against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN, citing statements by the heads of the foreign ministries of Ukraine and Latvia.

Details

Latvia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Baiba Braže said that the relevant document had already been submitted for consideration by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs prepared and submitted for consideration by the Cabinet of Ministers a draft resolution providing for a ban on the transit of Russian and Belarusian grain through the territory of Latvia – she noted.

According to Braže, the Latvian authorities are aware of the possible risks of such a decision, but consider them manageable. The ban requires government approval to take effect.

Ukraine’s reaction

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha thanked Latvia for its decisive action and emphasized the security significance of the restrictions.

russia tried to use the Baltic states to transit grain in order to finance its war against Ukraine. We identified these intentions and took measures to prevent them – Sybiha said.

We would like to remind you that on November 10, Lithuania tightened controls on Russian and Belarusian grain exported through the port of Klaipėda. Cargoes now do not undergo customs clearance until laboratory checks confirming the origin of the products are completed. Such checks may take two months or longer.

Ukraine warns of a possible loss of up to 25 million tonnes of grain for export next year