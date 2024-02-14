Landslide at Turkish gold mine raises concerns about cyanide contamination of the Euphrates River

A landslide at a gold mine in eastern Turkey has raised concerns about cyanide contamination of the longest river in West Asia. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

As Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told reporters, ten million cubic meters of earth moved down a 200-meter slope as a result of the Kopler mine incident, and nine missing workers are still underground.

At the same time, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office denied allegations that cyanide-contaminated land had polluted the Euphrates, a 2,800-kilometer-long river that flows through Turkey, Syria, and Iraq.

No contamination has been detected so far, - the Ministry of Environmental Protection said in a statement.

The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources did not respond to the publication's question whether the mine's permit would be revoked.

