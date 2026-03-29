Kyiv Zoo tells how flamingos are recovering after a harsh winter

In the capital's zoo, with the onset of warm weather, a flock of pink flamingos returned to the lake near the central entrance. This was reported by zoo representative Vitaliy Liaskivskyi, according to UNN with reference to Kyiv 24.

Details

Now the birds can once again feed themselves after wintering in a specially equipped enclosure.

According to Liaskivskyi, for 3-4 months, the flamingos stayed in a house that zoo employees had prepared for the winter period. There, a special pool and an area with sandy soil were arranged for the birds to bring the conditions as close as possible to natural ones.

The zoo explained that the main problem in winter was the frozen reservoir, due to which the flamingos could not get their own food. During this period, employees looked after the birds and provided them with a full diet. After the warming and the ice melted from the reservoir, the flamingos again had the opportunity to feed themselves.

The zoo representative noted that flamingos feed on various invertebrates that live in the water column, as well as single-celled algae. According to him, these birds have a special beak, with which they filter out everything that floats in the water, and thus find food.

The zoo also noted that the pink flamingo has relatively recently become a common nesting bird in Ukraine. Most often, it can be seen in the Odesa region, where flocks of several hundred to approximately one and a half thousand individuals gather. In addition, cases of successful chick rearing have already been recorded there.

Separately, experts explained that the coloring of flamingos depends on the age of the bird. Younger individuals have lighter, almost white feathers, while as they mature, the pigment becomes more intensely pink.

The Kyiv Zoo also urged visitors not to feed the flamingos. They emphasized that the birds are fully provided with a balanced diet and special granulated feeds developed by specialists. In contrast, bread, buns, or cookies, which visitors sometimes bring, can only harm the birds' health.

From tits to storks - what birds live in Ukraine and where to find them