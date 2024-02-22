$41.340.03
Kuleba to visit UN Headquarters tomorrow: details of the visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23139 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will visit the UN Headquarters in New York on February 23 to attend General Assembly and Security Council meetings on Russian aggression, address an event on the deportation of Ukrainian children, and hold bilateral meetings to discuss further military assistance, defense cooperation and humanitarian response.

Kuleba to visit UN Headquarters tomorrow: details of the visit

Tomorrow, February 23, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will pay a working visit to the UN headquarters in New York, UNN reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

Details

According to the ministry, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy will take part in the UN General Assembly debate on the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and the UN Security Council ministerial meeting on Russian aggression. The Minister will also speak at a high-level event on the deportation of Ukrainian children.

During the visit, Dmytro Kuleba will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of the partner countries to discuss new supplies of weapons and ammunition for Ukraine, joint defense production, preparation for the Global Peace Summit, transfer of frozen Russian assets, and humanitarian response in our country. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
United Nations
New York City
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
