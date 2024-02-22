Kuleba to visit UN Headquarters tomorrow: details of the visit

Tomorrow, February 23, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will pay a working visit to the UN headquarters in New York, UNN reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

Details

According to the ministry, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy will take part in the UN General Assembly debate on the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and the UN Security Council ministerial meeting on Russian aggression. The Minister will also speak at a high-level event on the deportation of Ukrainian children.

During the visit, Dmytro Kuleba will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with the foreign ministers of the partner countries to discuss new supplies of weapons and ammunition for Ukraine, joint defense production, preparation for the Global Peace Summit, transfer of frozen Russian assets, and humanitarian response in our country.

