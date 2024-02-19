Kuleba spoke at the EU Council at the level of foreign ministers

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94001 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109730 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152462 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156276 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252343 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174580 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165772 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226947 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 28541 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 24812 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 31922 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 24538 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 21825 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252343 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226947 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212911 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238611 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225319 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94001 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68805 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75342 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113327 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114204 views
Actual
Kuleba spoke at the EU Council at the level of foreign ministers

Kuleba spoke at the EU Council at the level of foreign ministers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24063 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister called on European governments to direct all available European artillery shell production to the needs of the Ukrainian front and European defense.

"Now every shell produced in Europe should go to the needs of the Ukrainian soldier and European defense." Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told his colleagues during a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. His words are quoted by the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, UNN reports.

Every artillery shell that is currently produced in Europe must serve the defense of Europe. We must make this a rule 

- Kuleba emphasized.

Details

He also called on his European colleagues to make every effort to immediately increase the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine, including canceling export contracts and directing all available European production to the needs of the Ukrainian front and European defense.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister told the heads of European diplomats about the Russian tactics of "meat assaults" and called on the Europeans to find solutions to provide Ukrainian soldiers with the necessary amount of artillery shells. He emphasized that the supply of artillery saves the lives of infantrymen.

Kuleba calls on the G7 to decide on the confiscation of Russian assets and receives confirmation of additional military assistance17.02.24, 14:33 • 30767 views

Dmytro Kuleba called on European governments to sign more long-term contracts to establish new production lines, to jointly search outside Europe for shells that can be purchased and shipped to Ukraine, and to cancel contracts for the supply of European shells to third countries and redirect them to the needs of the Ukrainian soldier and European defense.

The Russian threat to Europe will not go away. Unfortunately, we have a new revanchist evil that threatens the whole of Europe. You all feel that the atmosphere has changed. Five generations of Europeans grew up under peaceful skies in the previous eight decades, and this is the greatest historical achievement of Europe and the EU. Unfortunately, the smoke of war in the east is now in the European sky, and the smell of war is already in the European air. But with timely and sufficient support, Ukraine is able to defeat Russian aggression and avoid the worst-case scenario for Europe 

- Kuleba noted.

Dmytro Kuleba also called for the necessary steps to be taken as soon as possible to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, to create a separate mechanism for military assistance under the European Peace Fund, to confiscate frozen Russian assets and to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

Kuleba believes that Germany will still supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles18.02.24, 14:30 • 102736 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

Contact us about advertising