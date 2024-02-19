Kuleba spoke at the EU Council at the level of foreign ministers

"Now every shell produced in Europe should go to the needs of the Ukrainian soldier and European defense." Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told his colleagues during a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. His words are quoted by the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, UNN reports.

Every artillery shell that is currently produced in Europe must serve the defense of Europe. We must make this a rule - Kuleba emphasized.

Details

He also called on his European colleagues to make every effort to immediately increase the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine, including canceling export contracts and directing all available European production to the needs of the Ukrainian front and European defense.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister told the heads of European diplomats about the Russian tactics of "meat assaults" and called on the Europeans to find solutions to provide Ukrainian soldiers with the necessary amount of artillery shells. He emphasized that the supply of artillery saves the lives of infantrymen.

Dmytro Kuleba called on European governments to sign more long-term contracts to establish new production lines, to jointly search outside Europe for shells that can be purchased and shipped to Ukraine, and to cancel contracts for the supply of European shells to third countries and redirect them to the needs of the Ukrainian soldier and European defense.

The Russian threat to Europe will not go away. Unfortunately, we have a new revanchist evil that threatens the whole of Europe. You all feel that the atmosphere has changed. Five generations of Europeans grew up under peaceful skies in the previous eight decades, and this is the greatest historical achievement of Europe and the EU. Unfortunately, the smoke of war in the east is now in the European sky, and the smell of war is already in the European air. But with timely and sufficient support, Ukraine is able to defeat Russian aggression and avoid the worst-case scenario for Europe - Kuleba noted.

Dmytro Kuleba also called for the necessary steps to be taken as soon as possible to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, to create a separate mechanism for military assistance under the European Peace Fund, to confiscate frozen Russian assets and to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

