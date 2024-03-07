Kuleba explains why discussions about a hypothetical deployment of troops to Ukraine make no sense

The current heated discussions about the hypothetical deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine do not make much sense, as they will face the same acute shortage of ammunition as Ukrainians. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an op-ed for Le Monde, and he emphasized that Ukraine needs more artillery ammunition and long-range missiles, UNN reports.

He also reminded that during ten years of russian aggression and two years of large-scale invasion, Ukraine has never asked for foreign troops to fight together on the territory of Ukraine.

We have always been confident in our fighters. They are our pride - Kuleba emphasized.

In addition, Kuleba noted that russian dictator vladimir putin felt that the war instilled primitive fear in Europeans and took this into account.

It is unfortunate to say that many people in politics and society do not understand that the era of peace in Europe is over. There are some simple and obvious decisions that our partners can make to support our soldiers. Ukraine needs more artillery ammunition and long-range missiles to repel russian attacks and liberate its territory. It needs Patriot and other air defense systems to protect its cities. Opportunities for faster repair of military equipment at bases in Ukraine rather than abroad. Training its soldiers at bases in Ukraine, not abroad - Kuleba wrote.

The minister also noted that the French president is right to say that Europe does not need to wait for the results of the US presidential election.

Our continent, our freedom and the future of our children are at stake. And we must act now - Kuleba added.

Recall

French President Emmanuel Macron saidthat while there are no concrete plans to send Western forces to Ukraine, it cannot be ruled out.

Czech President Petr Pavel saidthat Europe should not close off opportunities to support Ukraine. Pavel called for expanding forms of assistance, including a possible presence in Ukraine.

