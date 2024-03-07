$41.340.03
France to expand training of Ukrainian military this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25477 views

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, France has trained about 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen and women and plans to expand its training programs to include air and naval forces by 2024.

France to expand training of Ukrainian military this year

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, France has trained about 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers. By 2024, the country plans to extend its training programs to the air and naval spheres. This was reported by the French Ministry of the Armed Forces, according to UNN

Details

As noted, the training is one of the components of French support for Ukraine, which also includes the transfer of equipment and financial assistance. 

Ukrainian soldiers are being trained in France and Poland, mainly within the framework of the European Union Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM). 

In total, since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, France has trained about 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers, including 8,800 in 2023.

The Ukrainian military is trained in three areas.

  • tactical training, deployment and maintenance of the supplied equipment. These include  Caesar guns, Crotale NG missiles, AMX 10-RC light combat tanks, multiple launch rocket systems and medium-range surface-to-air missile systems (SAMPT).
  • Specialized training. The training is aimed at developing critical skills and covers various fields such as healthcare, logistics, demining and armored reconnaissance.
  • training of tactical units. Their goal is to strengthen the ability of Ukrainian officers to command a company or battalion, focusing on urban and trench warfare.

By 2024, it is planned to extend these courses to the air and naval spheres

- the message says. 
Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
European Union
France
Ukraine
