Kuleba discussed the Peace Summit and the Crimean Platform with the Marshal of the Polish Senate
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met in Kyiv with Polish Senate Marshal Malgorzata Kidawa-Bląska to discuss the upcoming Global Summit, the International Crimean Platform, and Ukraine's defense needs.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Polish Senate Marshal Malgorzata Kidawa-Bląska, who is on a visit to Kyiv today. UNN reports with reference to the minister's statement on the social network X.
I was pleased to meet in Kyiv with the Marshal of the Senate of Poland, Malgorzata Kidawa-Bląska. We discussed the upcoming Global Peace Summit and the activities of the International Crimean Platform
The diplomat emphasized that parliamentary cooperation is crucial for promoting international initiatives.
We also focused on comprehensive Ukrainian-Polish cooperation, as well as on Ukraine's defense needs and accession to the EU and NATO
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with a delegation of the Polish Senate led by Marshal Malgorzata Kidawa-Bląska. The parties discussed Poland's assistance in supplying equipment necessary for the energy system.