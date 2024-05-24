Kuleba discussed the Peace Summit and the Crimean Platform with the Marshal of the Polish Senate

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Polish Senate Marshal Malgorzata Kidawa-Bląska, who is on a visit to Kyiv today. UNN reports with reference to the minister's statement on the social network X.

Details

I was pleased to meet in Kyiv with the Marshal of the Senate of Poland, Malgorzata Kidawa-Bląska. We discussed the upcoming Global Peace Summit and the activities of the International Crimean Platform - Kuleba said.

The diplomat emphasized that parliamentary cooperation is crucial for promoting international initiatives.

The Verkhovna Rada says negotiations on the text of the agreement on security guarantees have begun between Ukraine and Poland

We also focused on comprehensive Ukrainian-Polish cooperation, as well as on Ukraine's defense needs and accession to the EU and NATO - said the Ukrainian minister.

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with a delegation of the Polish Senate led by Marshal Malgorzata Kidawa-Bląska. The parties discussed Poland's assistance in supplying equipment necessary for the energy system.