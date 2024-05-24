The Verkhovna Rada says negotiations on the text of the agreement on security guarantees have begun between Ukraine and Poland

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

The Verkhovna Rada says negotiations on the text of the agreement on security guarantees have begun between Ukraine and Poland

The Verkhovna Rada says negotiations on the text of the agreement on security guarantees have begun between Ukraine and Poland

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine and Poland begin official negotiations on the text of an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Delegations of Ukraine and Poland are starting official negotiations on the text of an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine today. This was reported by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, UNN reports.

Before becoming a member of NATO, Ukraine needs to have its security guaranteed by the international community. We have already signed a number of bilateral agreements with our allies. It is noteworthy that on the day of Ms. Marshal's visit to the Polish Senate, the responsible delegations of Ukraine and Poland will begin official negotiations on the text of the agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine. And Ukraine wants this agreement to be as ambitious as possible

- Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook.

He expressed confidence that the future document will lay a solid foundation, a solid basis for a long-term security partnership between the countries.

Countries that are strategic partners

- Stefanchuk added.

Addendum

Earlier, Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych reportedthat the Ukrainian and Polish sides were working on a draft bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

Poland considers shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine near the border23.05.24, 09:09 • 19535 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
natoNATO
ruslan-stefanchukRuslan Stefanchuk
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising