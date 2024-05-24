The Verkhovna Rada says negotiations on the text of the agreement on security guarantees have begun between Ukraine and Poland

Delegations of Ukraine and Poland are starting official negotiations on the text of an agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine today. This was reported by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, UNN reports.

Before becoming a member of NATO, Ukraine needs to have its security guaranteed by the international community. We have already signed a number of bilateral agreements with our allies. It is noteworthy that on the day of Ms. Marshal's visit to the Polish Senate, the responsible delegations of Ukraine and Poland will begin official negotiations on the text of the agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine. And Ukraine wants this agreement to be as ambitious as possible - Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook.

He expressed confidence that the future document will lay a solid foundation, a solid basis for a long-term security partnership between the countries.

Countries that are strategic partners - Stefanchuk added.

Addendum

Earlier, Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych reportedthat the Ukrainian and Polish sides were working on a draft bilateral agreement on security guarantees.

