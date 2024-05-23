Poland considers shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine near the border

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski said that Warsaw is considering using its air defense systems to protect Ukraine's airspace near the borders of the two countries. This was reported by RMF24, according to UNN.

A spokesperson for the Polish diplomatic agency commented on the statement of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who said that “Ukraine asks its partners to consider shooting down missiles fired by Russia at Ukrainian territory from their territory.

“This is a matter for discussion, it includes many conditions,” said Pavel Vronsky.

As an example, he cited the technical conditions for making such a decision, which relate to the range of these missiles, as well as legal issues. "What will happen if the debris of such a missile destroys someone's property or causes someone's death, because, after all, this missile does not dissolve in the air," the Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman asked.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised this topic. He pointed out that Western aid is coming to Ukraine too slowly and suggested ways in which allies could help more directly, including by shooting down Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory under certain circumstances.

"The Russians use 300 aircraft on the territory of Ukraine," he said. "We need at least 120-130 planes to resist in the sky," Zelenskiy added, referring to the US-designed F-16s, some of which he hopes will soon be used in combat.

On March 24, a Russian cruise missile violated Polish airspace for 39 seconds near the town of Ocerdow, forcing Poland to intensify security procedures and mobilize its air force.