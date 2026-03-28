Kryvyi Rih suffered Russia's fifth drone attack - what is known

Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region suffered its fifth drone attack by Russia in 24 hours, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Kryvyi Rih. Fifth Shahed attack in 24 hours. Explosions. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones - Vilkul reported shortly before 1 p.m.

According to him, "Shaheds" continued to be detected over the city.

Addition

According to the National Police, one person was killed and another injured as a result of previous enemy attacks on Kryvyi Rih and Kryvyi Rih district.

The enemy directed drones at the city of Kryvyi Rih, Lozuvatka and Zelenodolsk communities. As a result of hits in Lozuvatka and Zelenodolsk communities, private houses were damaged. Infrastructure was also destroyed in two districts of the city. Fires broke out, which were extinguished by rescuers.

"As a result of the shelling, one man was killed and another was injured," the police said.