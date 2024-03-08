The North Atlantic Treaty Organization and Ukraine have strong relations. Ukraine is on its way to joining NATO, and we can talk about certain results now, as the following structures have been created and are operating: the NATO-Ukraine Council , interaction at the level of governmental commissions, and others.

This was announced by the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Kornienko on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports .

As for Ukraine's NATO history, it is evolving. Last year, at the Vilnius summit, we got the best possible result out of all possible ones. Our relations with NATO are clearly defined. Of course, Ukraine is on the way to joining - for Ukraine, this will not happen through some membership plan or bureaucratic mechanisms. We understand that this will happen when NATO can make a political decision - Kornienko said.

He also noted that NATO is apparently expanding much more rapidly than NATO itself expected.

If we look back at the rhetoric and positions of the countries on the eve of the full-scale invasion in 2021, of course, there was no talk of expanding to two more Scandinavian countries at that time. But as we can see, when Putin was explaining the full-scale invasion, one of the reasons was to prevent NATO from moving east. But it did, and it continued to move eastward. Here, the Russians outplayed themselves - emphasized the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

Recall

If Ukraine loses, Russia will definitely attack NATO countries, President Zelenskiy warned, calling on allies to support Ukraineto prevent further Russian aggression.

Sweden officially became the 32nd member of NATO after depositing its instrument of accession, marking the end of its longstanding policy of non-alignment in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

