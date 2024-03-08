Kornienko: Ukraine's relations with NATO are clearly defined, accession to the Alliance is possible after a political decision is made

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15092 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 46849 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 38358 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 201517 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 183210 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174181 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219937 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248973 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154792 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371554 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162906 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 57477 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 76019 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38473 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30567 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 10682 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 46849 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 201517 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 164522 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 183210 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 9630 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19101 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19777 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 31708 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 39575 views
Kornienko: Ukraine's relations with NATO are clearly defined, accession to the Alliance is possible after a political decision is made

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25158 views

Ukraine is on track to join NATO, with strong relations and structures such as the NATO-Ukraine Council, despite the Russian invasion aimed at stopping NATO's eastward expansion.

Kornienko: Ukraine's relations with NATO are clearly defined, accession to the Alliance is possible after a political decision is made

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization and Ukraine have strong relations. Ukraine is on its way to joining NATO, and we can talk about certain results now, as the following structures have been created and are operating: the NATO-Ukraine Council  , interaction at the level of governmental commissions, and others.

This was announced by the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Kornienko on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports .

As for Ukraine's NATO history, it is evolving. Last year, at the Vilnius summit, we got the best possible result out of all possible ones. Our relations with NATO are clearly defined. Of course, Ukraine is on the way to joining - for Ukraine, this will not happen through some membership plan or bureaucratic mechanisms. We understand that this will happen when NATO can make a political decision

- Kornienko said.

He also noted that NATO is apparently expanding much more rapidly than NATO itself expected.

If we look back at the rhetoric and positions of the countries on the eve of the full-scale invasion in 2021, of course, there was no talk of expanding to two more Scandinavian countries at that time. But as we can see, when Putin was explaining the full-scale invasion, one of the reasons was to prevent NATO from moving east. But it did, and it continued to move eastward. Here, the Russians outplayed themselves

- emphasized the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

If Ukraine loses, Russia will definitely attack NATO countries, President Zelenskiy warned, calling on allies to support Ukraineto prevent further Russian aggression.

Sweden officially became the 32nd member of NATO after depositing its instrument of accession, marking the end of its longstanding policy of non-alignment in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine and Poland are close to resolving the import conflict08.03.24, 18:00 • 31671 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
NATO
Vilnius
Sweden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
