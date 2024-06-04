Kiev returns to schedules after emergency blackouts
Kyiv • UNN
Kiev returns to planned power outages after emergency shutdowns.
In Kiev, after the introduction of emergency blackouts, schedules are being introduced, CEO of Yasno energy company Serhiy Kovalenko said on Tuesday .
Kovalenko wrote on Facebook that the capital should return to schedules now.
Earlier UNN reported that against the background of exceeding the limits on electricity consumption , emergency blackouts were introduced in Kiev, schedules were not valid.
Ukrenergo reported the forced use of emergency power outages in 8 regions due to excessive consumption exceeding the limits. It was about Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv regions, the cities of Kiev and Kiev, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, and Khmelnitsky regions.