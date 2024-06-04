Kiev returns to schedules after emergency blackouts

In Kiev, after the introduction of emergency blackouts, schedules are being introduced, CEO of Yasno energy company Serhiy Kovalenko said on Tuesday .

Kovalenko wrote on Facebook that the capital should return to schedules now.

Earlier UNN reported that against the background of exceeding the limits on electricity consumption , emergency blackouts were introduced in Kiev, schedules were not valid.

Ukrenergo reported the forced use of emergency power outages in 8 regions due to excessive consumption exceeding the limits. It was about Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv regions, the cities of Kiev and Kiev, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, and Khmelnitsky regions.