Kiper announces closure of swimming season in Odesa region
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Odesa RSA, Oleg Kiper, announced the end of the swimming season due to a drop in sea temperature. He thanked residents, guests, utilities, rescuers and the military for a safe recreational season.
The swimming season is coming to an end in Odesa region. This was announced by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
The water temperature in the sea is gradually decreasing, which means that the swimming season is coming to an end. I sincerely thank the residents of Odesa and the region, as well as our guests, for their responsible attitude to safety rules on official beaches. Special thanks to utilities, rescuers and businesses for their preparation, vigilance and mutual support. The greatest gratitude goes to our military, thanks to whom this year's recreational season was made possible!