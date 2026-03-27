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JULIK released a candid song about love and confessed who he is ready to give everything for

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10667 views

Ukrainian artist JULIK presented a lyrical track about devotion to a loved one. The singer called the composition one of the most personal in his work.

JULIK released a candid song about love and confessed who he is ready to give everything for

Ukrainian singer JULIK presented a new lyrical composition "Vse viddam" (I'll Give Everything) - a song about true feelings, devotion, and people for whom one is willing to risk everything. The artist gave an exclusive comment to UNN regarding the premiere of the composition.

Details

The artist's new work has already attracted the attention of listeners with its sincerity and emotionality. In the composition, the singer talks about a state when love becomes so strong that for the sake of a loved one, one is ready to give everything, without thinking about the consequences.

The artist himself admits: this song has become one of the most personal in his work.

In everyone's life, there are moments when you realize: there is someone next to you for whom you are ready to fight, work even harder, and not give up even when it seems that you have no strength left. This song is about such feelings.

says JULIK.

According to the singer, many lines in the composition were born very spontaneously - literally from the emotions he was experiencing at that moment.

Some words were written almost instantly. For example, the line about how even in a cold field, it becomes summer with a loved one. This is about the feeling when those you love are near. Then even difficult circumstances don't seem so terrible. There are no fictional stories in this song - it contains my true feelings.

- says the artist.

The composition "Vse viddam" is already actively spreading on social networks, and listeners note its special emotionality and sincerity. Many write that this song makes them think about the most important thing - the people for whom we are ready to give the whole world.

Recall

Ukrainian artist JULIK explained the impossibility of copying emotions by algorithms. According to him, artificial intelligence helps in creating demos, but it will not replace live experience.

A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month12.03.26, 23:38 • 66338 views

Stanislav Karmazin

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