January 24: Eskimo Day, International Education Day

Today, January 24, ice cream lovers around the world can join the celebration of Eskimo Day, UNN reports.

It was on January 24, 1922, that the American confectioner and sweets shop owner Christian Nelson patented the chocolate-covered ice cream, the popsicle, although he began producing it in 1919.

Nelson named his product "Eskimo Pie", which translates from English as "Eskimo pie".

Part of the name was later dropped, and the chocolate-covered ice cream was simply called ice cream.

Interestingly, prototypes of popsicles existed in ancient Rome.

Since 2019, the International Education Day has been celebrated at the initiative of UNESCO.

The event aims to promote the idea that only quality education can help eradicate poverty, overcome illiteracy, and provide means for a decent life.

Educated people can get good jobs and improve their social status. Education helps improve sanitation and contributes to the economic development of families and society. Often, just getting the right knowledge helps to solve many social problems.

In 2014, France launched the International Women's Sports Day.

The event aims to support the popularization of women in sports, feminization of sports governing bodies, ensuring respect for women in sports and strict control over cases of gender inequality during competitions.

Also, on January 24, many countries around the world are holding events to mark the Day of Awareness of Mébius Syndrome.

It was on January 24, 1853, that the German psychiatrist and neurologist Paul Julius Möbius was born, who was the first to describe this rare neurological disease in 1888.

Mébius syndrome is characterized primarily by facial paralysis and the inability to move the eyes from side to side. People with this syndrome are often born with complete facial paralysis, which means they cannot close their eyes or show facial expressions.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of St. Xenia of Rome, who lived in the fifth century.

At birth, she was given the name Eugenia. From a young age, she decided to devote herself to the service of the Lord, took a vow to be a virgin and refused to marry. This made her father angry, so one night she and two maids ran away from home.

She took the name Ksenia and settled in Asia Minor. There she built a church at her own expense.

It is believed that her relics had healing powers.

On January 24, Ksenia, Oksana, Timofey, Pavel, and Denis celebrate their name days.