Italy may reduce missile supplies to Ukraine for air defense due to limited stocks - media

$45.500.0951.080.26
ukenru
11:49 AM • 8592 views
Arahamia sees a chance to find a solution by the New Year after the peace talks in Abu Dhabi
10:42 AM • 12389 views
Russia struck the grounds of a lyceum in the Kyiv region, where 171 children were in a shelter
08:44 AM • 24764 views
Second day of talks between Ukraine, US and Russia begins in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
November 11, 06:41 AM • 39846 views
"A pregnant woman should not have to prove that she feels unwell": obstetrician-gynecologist Dmytro Hovsyeiev on symptoms that must not be ignored during pregnancy
November 11, 06:35 AM • 22355 views
Inflation rose to 11% — eggs became the cheapest by the greatest amount, while utilities and fuel became more expensivePhoto
November 11, 04:28 AM • 24758 views
Ukraine hopes to test the Freyja anti-ballistic system as early as this winter — Zelenskyy
November 10, 11:48 PM • 30381 views
The U.S. House of Representatives failed in its attempt to impeach Pete Hegseth
November 10, 10:46 PM • 25423 views
"Could I forgive Putin on the last day of my life? No," Zelenskyy
November 10, 08:50 PM • 23465 views
In Abu Dhabi, the issue of a large-scale exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 or 1,500 for 1,500 was discussed — Zelenskyy
November 10, 07:15 PM • 47750 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Britain creates a naval alliance of ten countries against russia - The GuardianNovember 11, 03:25 AM • 12081 views
What is celebrated on November 11 in Ukraine and around the worldNovember 11, 03:57 AM • 8304 views
In Donetsk, occupiers to open a park for the militarization of children — CPDPhotoNovember 11, 05:22 AM • 4372 views
Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitorNovember 11, 06:59 AM • 19754 views
Ukraine seeks 10 years of support for an 800,000-strong army after the war - AFP07:49 AM • 6048 views
Publications
"A pregnant woman should not have to prove that she feels unwell": obstetrician-gynecologist Dmytro Hovsyeiev on symptoms that must not be ignored during pregnancy
Exclusive
November 11, 06:41 AM • 39852 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhotoNovember 10, 07:15 PM • 47752 views
Nations League: Can Ukraine get revenge against Northern Ireland in Belfast?PhotoVideoNovember 10, 05:46 PM • 40518 views
The Rada is preparing changes to taxation: which Ukrainians will pay more and what will happen to VAT for businesses PhotoNovember 10, 04:06 PM • 37259 views
The exchange rate is under full control — an economist forecast whether sharp currency fluctuations should be expected
Exclusive
November 10, 04:00 PM • 39444 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Germany is restoring the "Eagle's Nest" — Hitler's former residence destroyed by fire01:01 PM • 10 views
Meghan Markle’s father returned to house arrest after removing his ankle monitorNovember 11, 06:59 AM • 19769 views
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detainedNovember 10, 09:01 PM • 24429 views
“Just two YouTubers relaxing” — Haaland taught MrBeast meditationPhotoVideoNovember 10, 07:56 PM • 21739 views
Patron the dog has become a father and showed the first photos of the puppiesVideoNovember 10, 06:22 PM • 22368 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Ka-50
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Italy may reduce missile supplies to Ukraine for air defense due to limited stocks - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

Italy may reduce supplies of Aster missiles to Ukraine due to depleted stocks. The next package will include components, generators, and assistance for repairing energy facilities.

Italy may reduce missile supplies to Ukraine for air defense due to limited stocks - media

Italy may suspend the supply of Aster missiles for SAMP/T surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine in the near future due to the depletion of its own stocks. ANSA reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The next military aid package, which, like the previous ones, will be classified, may provide for the transfer of components to maintain the operational capability of SAMP/T systems. Italy and France have already supplied these systems to Ukraine.

At the same time, the possibility of transferring additional Aster missiles with which these systems are equipped may be limited due to dwindling stocks.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto refused to disclose the contents of the next aid package. The publication does not rule out that Italy may suspend missile deliveries, as Germany reportedly did earlier with regard to Patriot systems.

Difficulties faced by the defense industry in launching new production within a short timeframe are also cited among the reasons for limiting aid. In addition, Crosetto previously noted that Italy's ability to meet certain requests from Kyiv, primarily concerning air defense systems, is limited.

At the same time, a reduction in the intensity of military aid packages does not mean an end to support for Ukraine.

According to the publication, a significant portion of the next package may consist of generators and components for repairing energy facilities damaged by Russian attacks. This is linked to Russia's strikes on energy infrastructure and the threat of heating disruptions in winter.

Italy is preparing a new package of military aid for Ukraine - Tajani 26.10.26, 17:51 • 5462 views

The article also notes that Ukraine is appealing to its allies for additional air defense systems, but obtaining them is difficult.

The publication separately reports changes to Italy's F-35 fighter jet procurement program. Its total cost has risen from the €13.5 billion envisaged in 2009 to €20.8 billion. At the same time, instead of the 131 aircraft originally planned, Italy intends to receive 115.

The increase in costs is attributed to revised security requirements, the rising cost of technological upgrades to weapons systems, as well as changes in inflation and the euro-to-dollar exchange rate.

The relevant decree of Italy's Ministry of Defense was submitted to parliament for consideration. Parliamentary committees are to state their position by December 13.

Italy is preparing a new package of military aid for Ukraine — it may include Aster missiles05.11.26, 15:05 • 5615 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
France
Italy
Germany
Ukraine