Italy may reduce missile supplies to Ukraine for air defense due to limited stocks - media

Italy may suspend the supply of Aster missiles for SAMP/T surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine in the near future due to the depletion of its own stocks. ANSA reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The next military aid package, which, like the previous ones, will be classified, may provide for the transfer of components to maintain the operational capability of SAMP/T systems. Italy and France have already supplied these systems to Ukraine.

At the same time, the possibility of transferring additional Aster missiles with which these systems are equipped may be limited due to dwindling stocks.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto refused to disclose the contents of the next aid package. The publication does not rule out that Italy may suspend missile deliveries, as Germany reportedly did earlier with regard to Patriot systems.

Difficulties faced by the defense industry in launching new production within a short timeframe are also cited among the reasons for limiting aid. In addition, Crosetto previously noted that Italy's ability to meet certain requests from Kyiv, primarily concerning air defense systems, is limited.

At the same time, a reduction in the intensity of military aid packages does not mean an end to support for Ukraine.

According to the publication, a significant portion of the next package may consist of generators and components for repairing energy facilities damaged by Russian attacks. This is linked to Russia's strikes on energy infrastructure and the threat of heating disruptions in winter.

Italy is preparing a new package of military aid for Ukraine - Tajani

The article also notes that Ukraine is appealing to its allies for additional air defense systems, but obtaining them is difficult.

The publication separately reports changes to Italy's F-35 fighter jet procurement program. Its total cost has risen from the €13.5 billion envisaged in 2009 to €20.8 billion. At the same time, instead of the 131 aircraft originally planned, Italy intends to receive 115.

The increase in costs is attributed to revised security requirements, the rising cost of technological upgrades to weapons systems, as well as changes in inflation and the euro-to-dollar exchange rate.

The relevant decree of Italy's Ministry of Defense was submitted to parliament for consideration. Parliamentary committees are to state their position by December 13.

Italy is preparing a new package of military aid for Ukraine — it may include Aster missiles