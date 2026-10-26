Italy is preparing a new package of military aid for Ukraine - Tajani

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday that a new aid package for Ukraine is already ready. He was responding to his colleague, Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini, who said he would try to halt Italy’s economic and military support for Kyiv. ANSA reports, according to UNN.

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"My position is well known: we support Ukraine and will continue to help it for as long as necessary," said Tajani, leader of the center-right Forza Italia party, speaking to journalists in Milan.

"The next military aid package is already ready, and we will send it to Kyiv as soon as possible."

Salvini has faced criticism from moderate party members who are dissatisfied with its continued shift to the right, as well as from those who believe it should return to its traditional focus on northern Italy.

The 53-year-old Salvini took over the party, then called the "Northern League," in 2013. To strengthen its nationwide appeal, he removed the word "Northern" from the name, leaving simply the "League."

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