On the second anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Italy has convened a meeting of G7 leaders. Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni said this in an interview with Porta a Porta, reports UNN.

For Saturday (February 24 - ed.), I have called a meeting of the G7 leaders by video conference on the issue of Ukraine, because I think the West should not show signs of fatigue in this regard - Melony said .

When asked if she would be attending the Saturday videoconference from Kyiv, Maloney simply replied: "We'll see...".

The Italian Prime Minister emphasized that Europe should not show signs of fatigue, as it is Ukraine that keeps the peace in the West.

If not for the work we did, today we would have an invasion of Ukraine, we would have a war much closer to home - emphasized Georgia Maloney.

On the second anniversary of russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, America plans to announce new sanctions against more than 500 russian companies to further limit russia's ability to produce weapons and generate the revenue that supports its economy.