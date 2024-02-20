G7 convenes a video conference of leaders on February 24, the anniversary of the Russian invasion. Zelenskyy is expected to join

Italy has announced a video conference of G7 heads of state and government on February 24, the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, UNN reports, citing Sky TG24.

Details

Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni will chair a video conference of G7 heads of state and government, the first during Italy's presidency. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to join the call.

The central theme will be support for Ukraine, according to tagesschau, the office of Italian Prime Minister Meloni.

Addendum

Italy is this year's chairman of the G7, which also includes the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.